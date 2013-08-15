dettol

Publicis Media wins global Google tech stack duties for Dettol maker Reckitt
2 days ago
Omar Oakes

Publicis Media wins global Google tech stack duties for Dettol maker Reckitt

Appointment comes after group secured Google Marketing Platform reseller status last year.

Havas Worldwide HK throws Dettol an orange beach party
Aug 15, 2013
Benjamin Li

Havas Worldwide HK throws Dettol an orange beach party

Havas Worldwide Hong Kong has thrown two "Orange Beach" parties, 'hijacking' Clear Water Beach and Stanley Beach in the past two weeks to launch Dettol Re-energize Showergel . Thanks to sunny weather, the crowds have had a fun time playing with the orange floating beds and balls, as well as trying out the product when washing up afterwards.

CASE STUDY: Dettol's unique word-of-mouth campaign in China
Dec 7, 2011
Paul Howell

CASE STUDY: Dettol's unique word-of-mouth campaign in China

SHANGHAI - Word of mouth agency Advocacy says its unique campaign for Reckitt Benckiser brand Dettol proved "15 times more efficient" than television.

Reckitt Benckiser appoints Advocacy to build WOM strategy
Jul 6, 2011
David Blecken

Reckitt Benckiser appoints Advocacy to build WOM strategy

SHANGHAI – Reckitt Benckiser has aligned with Advocacy, a Shanghai-based word-of-mouth (WOM) marketing agency, to develop campaigns for household and personal care brands Dettol and Veet.

CASE STUDY: MPG and Dettol keep hands clean
Feb 18, 2011
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: MPG and Dettol keep hands clean

MPG developed a campaign for Dettol that encouraged Muslims to keep their hands clean during Ramadan.

VivaKi China launches AdSelector through Tudou
Aug 20, 2010
Jane Leung

VivaKi China launches AdSelector through Tudou

SHANGHAI – China’s leading online video site Tudou has partnered with VivaKi to launch an online video advertising format AdSelector for the Chinese market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash