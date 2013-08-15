dettol
Publicis Media wins global Google tech stack duties for Dettol maker Reckitt
Appointment comes after group secured Google Marketing Platform reseller status last year.
Havas Worldwide HK throws Dettol an orange beach party
Havas Worldwide Hong Kong has thrown two "Orange Beach" parties, 'hijacking' Clear Water Beach and Stanley Beach in the past two weeks to launch Dettol Re-energize Showergel . Thanks to sunny weather, the crowds have had a fun time playing with the orange floating beds and balls, as well as trying out the product when washing up afterwards.
CASE STUDY: Dettol's unique word-of-mouth campaign in China
SHANGHAI - Word of mouth agency Advocacy says its unique campaign for Reckitt Benckiser brand Dettol proved "15 times more efficient" than television.
Reckitt Benckiser appoints Advocacy to build WOM strategy
SHANGHAI – Reckitt Benckiser has aligned with Advocacy, a Shanghai-based word-of-mouth (WOM) marketing agency, to develop campaigns for household and personal care brands Dettol and Veet.
CASE STUDY: MPG and Dettol keep hands clean
MPG developed a campaign for Dettol that encouraged Muslims to keep their hands clean during Ramadan.
VivaKi China launches AdSelector through Tudou
SHANGHAI – China’s leading online video site Tudou has partnered with VivaKi to launch an online video advertising format AdSelector for the Chinese market.
