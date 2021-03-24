Why Dettol and Lysol maker is now just Reckitt

RB (Reckitt Benckiser) has announced a rebranding of its corporate identity and will now be called Reckitt.

According to a statement from the company, the redevelopment of the corporate identity is a milestone in the organisation’s ongoing journey of transformation towards sustainable growth. The rebrand was created and overseen by Havas’ branding agency Conran Design Group.

The implementation of the new brand will be delivered over a three-year timeline. The company has stated that it will be using natural replacement cycles of the business to manage an impactful transition in a cost-effective way.

Miguel Veiga-Pestana, SVP corporate affairs and sustainability, Reckitt, said, “The name reflects the existing widespread usage of Reckitt and is clearer, simpler and more memorable, while retaining positive associations with the company’s heritage.”

Despite selling 20 million units of products ranging from Dettol to Lysol, Nurofen to Durex and Finish to Vanish, there is less recognition of the company behind those brands. "Our new Reckitt identity will better enable us to communicate our corporate purpose to the world, and to do so in a way that is powerful, consistent and impactful," added Jo Osborn, VP - internal communications and corporate brand.

Thom Newton, CEO, Conran Design Group, said, “The new Reckitt brand, both reflects its 200-year history and provides an active expression of its purpose and ambition.”