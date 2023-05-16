Designing for DEI in media to drive sustainable growth for brands

This article is part of a content series on diversity, equity and inclusion for Campaign Asia-Pacific and Greater China’s Women to Watch, created in partnership with EssenceMediacom.

Designing for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in every aspect is no longer a choice for businesses. The reason for this is not just because it is the right thing to do, but also because it is the only way to sustain growth in the new economy, given the tectonic shifts in consumer behaviours and spending powers.

One such shift is the emergence of older populations as a significant market. Globally, declining birth rates combined with increased life expectancy will lead to the cohort of individuals aged 65 and above to go up from over 700 million today to 1.7 billion in the next three to four decades . This shift is most apparent in Japan, with 28% of its population aged 65 and over. This audience is important for marketers because of their unique needs, spending power, and the increasing adoption of digital platforms.

Another shift is the rise of women’s purchasing power in the region. There has, in recent years, been a significant increase in digital and financial inclusion of women. It is estimated that between 2017 and 2020, 78 million more women came online in Asia . This is estimated to lead to $2.2 trillion in additional consumption over the next decade across various categories. This emerging segment therefore has the potential to add an additional consumption growth of 20% in Asia.

Another emerging group of consumers in APAC is Gen Z, who will account for 25% of the population in the region by 2025 , according to research from McKinsey. This generation of consumers looks to digital and social platforms for information and purchase. They are also more likely to say they want “brands that set them apart.” Beyond wanting to be seen as environmentally conscious, 60 to 80% of Gen Zers surveyed think that brands should be held to account for their actions as well.