Minding the gaps in inclusive media

This article is part of a content series on diversity, equity and inclusion for Campaign Asia-Pacific and Greater China’s Women to Watch, created in partnership with EssenceMediacom.

APAC media platforms and publishers struggle with diversity

Our audit of over 30 top media partners in APAC reveals limited opportunities to meaningfully engage with diverse sets of audience groups. While reaching audiences using gender and age profiles is common, less than 15% of the media partners support outreach to identity-based segments such as ethnic groups. As we distil further and study their tracking and measurement capabilities, it becomes increasingly difficult to evaluate campaign success among underrepresented groups.

However, there is a positive momentum bubbling. For example, Guardian Australia has long supported underrepresented audiences via its reporting and recently started ramping up its inclusive media capabilities by providing full-funnel support, from environmental targeting to reporting and measurement for underrepresented audience segments related to LGBTQ+, women’s rights and gender equity, progressives (people curious about key societal issues), and more.

However, even where capabilities exist, there are still gaps in the work we deliver as an industry. Gender representation, especially the equitable representation and inclusion of women in media and media plans, remains a challenge. We need to recognise and address the inherent biases that exist within ourselves as marketers and in the platform algorithms built on legacy data.

Legacy data and a different kind of pay gap

Over the years, performance-based marketing has evolved into a leading practice within digital advertising. With the support of data, technology, and platform innovations, this has evolved into a dependable mechanism to maximise efficient sales and conversions for brands.

At its heart, however, is the notion that sales and conversions invariably skew towards male consumers. While campaigns tend to reach women and men in equal numbers, conversions may remain skewed towards men. From our study of top global advertisers across industries in APAC markets, in an aggregated meta-analysis of the cost per outcome, such as cost per click and cost per action, we observe that the cost of converting women tends to be higher than men by about 10 to 15%, even if consumption and decision-making across major purchase categories have become fairly evenly distributed between men and women today.

Platform algorithms built on skewed datasets continue to attribute cost efficiencies to men over women, and the gap between who we convert versus the decision-makers who do not get retargeted continues to widen without any intervention. We see this gap in consumer categories such as electronics and technology, sports, apparel, and gaming, as well as B2B advertising instances. This difference is not limited to efficiency-based tactics — it also extends to relatively newer channels such as influencer marketing.