consumer
Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hakuhodo study says consumer confidence is recovering, but shopping behavior remains half-hearted.
Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.
Here's how young people around the world really feel about COVID-19
An in-depth study by VICE reveals there is a split in what Gen Z and Millennials are concerned about the most.
Asian consumers going from followers to trend-setters: Google
New report identifies three factors that will see consumers here leapfrog their western counterparts
Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage
Digital detox culture is becoming more pervasive according to research from OMG's Hearts & Science. Here's what marketers need to know.
Nimble marketers can benefit from changes in Vietnamese consumer purchases: Nielsen
Personal care, frozen foods, online grocery could benefit from enforced COVID-19 consumption changes
