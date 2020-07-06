consumer

Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
Jul 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hakuhodo study says consumer confidence is recovering, but shopping behavior remains half-hearted.

Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
Jun 1, 2020
Rakesh Kumar

Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates

We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.

Here's how young people around the world really feel about COVID-19
Apr 21, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Here's how young people around the world really feel about COVID-19

An in-depth study by VICE reveals there is a split in what Gen Z and Millennials are concerned about the most.

Asian consumers going from followers to trend-setters: Google
Mar 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Asian consumers going from followers to trend-setters: Google

New report identifies three factors that will see consumers here leapfrog their western counterparts

Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage
Mar 10, 2020
Michael Heusner

Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage

Digital detox culture is becoming more pervasive according to research from OMG's Hearts & Science. Here's what marketers need to know.

Nimble marketers can benefit from changes in Vietnamese consumer purchases: Nielsen
Mar 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Nimble marketers can benefit from changes in Vietnamese consumer purchases: Nielsen

Personal care, frozen foods, online grocery could benefit from enforced COVID-19 consumption changes

