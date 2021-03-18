Advertising Marketing Data
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Dentsu to merge Isobar into Dentsu Digital in Japan

The combined Dentsu Digital will start operating on July 1 with 2,000 employees.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Dentsu Japan Network, the entity that runs the Dentsu group's business in Japan, has announced that it will merge Dentsu Digital and Dentsu Isobar into a single company called Dentsu Digital, effective July 1.

At the same time, Dentsu will also combine Dentsu Direct Marketing and DA Search & Link into a new company to be known as Dentsu Direct.

The moves are part of an ongoing structural reform that aims to organise Dentsu's current advertising, creative, marketing, digital, media, content and other domains around four new business domains known as AX (advertising transformation), BX (business transformation), CX (customer experience transformation) and DX (digital transformation). 

The move appears to spell the end of the Isobar brand name in Japan. It's unclear whether the change eliminates any jobs or whether the merger might foreshadow a similar move in Dentsu's international business, which it has previously announced will shed about 12.5% of its workforce and combine the number of operating brands from 160 to six. Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to Dentsu for clarification on these questions.

The merger of Dentsu Digital and Dentsu Isobar will help to "accomplish problem solving with higher creativity and integration capabilities", according to the company. Dentsu Digital will offer services ranging from DX promotion through to "overall design and operation of customer experience that enables branding".

"The fusion of the current Dentsu Digital’s wide range of solutions expertise and integration capabilities with Dentsu Isobar’s creativity and technology will enable the new Dentsu Digital to offer CX design capabilities, global capabilities and commerce building capabilities," a release stated.

Dentsu Digital will have approximately 2,000 employees, which the company said will improve its ability to respond to clients' need for sophistication and scaling. Combining the management methods and corporate cultures of both companies will enhance the entity's strength and reliability, the company added.

The merger of Dentsu Direct Marketing and DA Search & Link will combine Dentsu Direct Marketing’s strengths in response media with DA Search & Link’s digital marketing expertise, the company said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

6 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

7 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

9 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

10 IWD dos and don'ts for brands

Related Articles

Dentsu Isobar names chief business-transformation officer
Advertising
Apr 25, 2018
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Isobar names chief business-transformation ...

Dentsu establishes a digital-focused media agency in Japan
News
May 13, 2019
David Blecken

Dentsu establishes a digital-focused media agency ...

Dentsu Digital aims to capture Japan's growing online spend
Digital
Apr 19, 2016
David Blecken

Dentsu Digital aims to capture Japan's growing ...

Dentsu overbilling controversy deepens
News
Sep 21, 2016
David Blecken

Dentsu overbilling controversy deepens

Just Published

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of irreverent lullabies
The Work
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of ...

How do you send troubled Aussies off to dreamland? With profane lullabies and sleep tonics, of course.

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: It was a year of plunging declines and rapid recoveries for M&C Saatchi in 2020, that meant the agency network spent most of its time planning for normalcy rather than developing new products.