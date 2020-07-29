Digital Media News
Campaign India Team
Jul 30, 2020

Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership

DAN will include Snapchat as its 'priority platforms' to distribute ad spends for its brands

Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership

Snapchat and Dentsu Aegis Network India have signed a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, DAN India will now also include Snapchat as one of its priority platforms to distribute adspend for its brands. 

This follows Snapchat's recently launched ‘Snap in Focus’ program to educate agencies and marketers to explore and exploit the platform's ad options.

Tarika Maini Soni, head commercial strategy and ad monetisation, Snap Inc India, said, “We are excited about this partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network. This will definitely allow us to work with their exciting set of brands and create campaigns that will resonate with their target audience. We know that Gen Z actively engages with Augmented Reality campaigns on Snapchat and, through our deep knowledge of this audience, we are able to build highly creative, effective and measurable advertising solutions for our brand partners.” 

Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, said, “As our share of wallet grows in the digital space, we are thrilled to associate with Snapchat. The partnership is a great opportunity that will help our clients to engage with Gen Z in an immersive way from the comfort of their homes. Also, our strong presence and deep market relationships within India will help support Snapchat’s mission in the country.” 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
Advertising
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative ...

DDB's Wendy Clark quits to become Dentsu Aegis Network global CEO
Advertising
Apr 6, 2020
Gideon Spanier

DDB's Wendy Clark quits to become Dentsu Aegis ...

Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader
Media
Jan 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
19 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.