Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership

Snapchat and Dentsu Aegis Network India have signed a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, DAN India will now also include Snapchat as one of its priority platforms to distribute adspend for its brands.

This follows Snapchat's recently launched ‘Snap in Focus’ program to educate agencies and marketers to explore and exploit the platform's ad options.

Tarika Maini Soni, head commercial strategy and ad monetisation, Snap Inc India, said, “We are excited about this partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network. This will definitely allow us to work with their exciting set of brands and create campaigns that will resonate with their target audience. We know that Gen Z actively engages with Augmented Reality campaigns on Snapchat and, through our deep knowledge of this audience, we are able to build highly creative, effective and measurable advertising solutions for our brand partners.”

Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, said, “As our share of wallet grows in the digital space, we are thrilled to associate with Snapchat. The partnership is a great opportunity that will help our clients to engage with Gen Z in an immersive way from the comfort of their homes. Also, our strong presence and deep market relationships within India will help support Snapchat’s mission in the country.”