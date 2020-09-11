D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils

Burger King’s 'Mouldy Whopper' and the 'Go back to Africa' campaign for Black & Abroad were among the coveted Black Pencil winners for creative excellence in advertising and design at the 2020 D&AD Awards ceremony, held online last night.
D&AD gave out four Black Pencils, the highest accolade at the ceremony, reserved for groundbreaking work in the field. Last year, six Black Pencils were awarded, while in 2018 there were just three.
The D&AD awards for the advertising categories were announced previously, in June, but for the record, a final list of all the APAC winners in all categories appears below.
This year’s President’s Award, chosen by D&AD president Kate Stanners, was awarded to Yuya Furukawa, chief creative officer at Dentsu, for his outstanding contribution to creativity.
The Mouldy Whopper, created by INGO Stockholm/David Miami/Publicis Bucharest, won a Black Pencil in the PR category, for showing Burger King’s Whopper moulding for up to 35 days, to powerfully convey the absence of additives in Burger King products.
The "Go back to Africa" campaign for Black & Abroad, created by FCB/SIX, won a Black Pencil in the Digital category for its pan-African tourism campaign that turns the racist slur "go back to Africa" into an uplifting call to action. The work features beautiful imagery from across Africa’s 54 nations, along with social media images of black tourists and influencers.
FCB Chicago was awarded a Black Pencil in Book Design for its work on The Gun Violence History Book for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. The book draws attention to a loophole in US law that enables gun violence and visually captures how there has been so much gun violence in the US that if it were all catalogued in a book, it would probably be thick enough to stop a bullet.
Family Type won a Black Pencil in the Typography category for developing Universal Sans, a variable typeface allowing for an extensive range of customisation and variation. This was the first time a Black Pencil has been awarded in the Typography category.
For 2020, D&AD looked back over the past 10 years of Black Pencils, awarding extra accolades. “Rivers of Light”, by Lowe SSP3 for the Columbian Ministry of Defence, a campaign illuminating rivers with luminous messages for soldiers in Colombia, was voted the industry’s overall favourite and Advertising Black Pencil of the decade, having initially won in 2012. “Viva la Vulva”, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Libresse and sister brand Bodyform, was awarded Craft Black Pencil of the Decade.
David Miami scooped D&AD Advertising Agency of the Year, while Dentsu Tokyo came in second place. Client of the Year was Burger King and Production Company of the Year was Iconoclast Paris.
The US was the most-awarded country with 259 Pencils, while the UK came in second with 215 and Japan third with 51.
APAC WINNERS
|Result
|Entry Name / Title
|Category
|Sub-Category
|Agency [Office] Name
|Advertiser/Client
|Market
|Yellow Pencil
|Mr Humfreez
|Direct
|Direct Innovation
|TBWA-Auckland
|ANZ BANK
|New Zealand
|Jia Hui
|Book Design
|Specialist Books
|NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING
|Phoenix Science Press
|China
|The Play Edition
|Packaging Design
|Limited Edition
|Garbett Design-Sydney
|WHO GIVES A CRAP
|Australia
|Hankograph
|Animation
|Stylised 2D/3D
|Grey Tokyo
|Wild Aid
|Japan
|The Punishing Signal
|Media
|Use of Press & Outdoor
|FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai
|MUMBAI POLICE
|India
|Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum
|Spatial Design
|Exhibition Design
|TANSEISHA Co., Ltd.-Tokyo
|Hiroshima City
|Japan
|Creativity, Uncaged.
|Illustration
|Posters
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|The Ad Museum Tokyo
|Japan
|Hair Calligraphy and Painting
|Photography
|Still Life & Studio
|DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC.-Osaka
|NICCA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
|Japan
|The Punishing Signal
|Experiential
|Public Environments
|FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai
|MUMBAI POLICE
|India
|Graphite Pencil
|Mr.OIL
|Animation
|2D Animation
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|PANASONIC CORPORATION
|Japan
|Matesong
|Sound Design and Use of Music
|Original Composition
|M&C Saatchi-Sydney
|Tourism Australia
|Australia
|The Soap With A Lump
|Impact
|Design - Brands
|WUNDERMAN THOMPSON-Mumbai
|HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
|India
|Shadows as Athletes
|Cinematography
|Entertainment
|Euphrates Limited-Tokyo
|Japanese Olympic Committee
|Japan
|The Punishing Signal
|Impact
|Initiative/Not for Profits
|FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai
|MUMBAI POLICE
|India
|VEGI-BUS
|Design Transformation
|Holistic Design Transformation
|Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|Vegibus Inc
|Japan
|GRAVE OF THRONES
|Media
|Use of Events and Stunts
|DDB Sydney
|FOXTEL
|Australia
|SIGNS OF LOVE
|Media
|Use of Integrated
|TBWA MELBOURNE
|ANZ BANK
|Australia
|A Future Without Change
|Media
|Use of Integrated
|VML- Sydney
|MONASH UNIVERSITY
|Australia
|Play
|Film Advertising
|TV Commercials 41-60 seconds
|Colenso BBDO-Auckland
|Spark
|New Zealand
|JHF Table
|Product Design
|Homeware
|Atelier OPA Co.,Ltd-Tokyo
|JHF Table
|Japan
|7:1 FURNITURE COLLECTION
|Product Design
|Assisted Living & Health
|BBDO-Bangkok
|Homepro
|Thailand
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Photography
|Still Life & Studio
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Ezaki Glico Company
|Japan
|GRAVE OF THRONES
|Experiential
|Out-of-Home
|DDB Sydney
|FOXTEL
|Australia
|The Punishing Signal
|PR
|Low Budget Campaigns
|FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai
|MUMBAI POLICE
|India
|Language Sanctuary ‚Äì¬†Ad Space for Protecting Endangered Language
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Advertising Campaigns
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|Okinawa Times
|Japan
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Branding
|Brand Refresh
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Ezaki Glico Company
|Japan
|We Compost ‚Äî Feed the Worms
|Branding
|Brand Refresh
|Seachange-Auckland
|We Compost
|New Zealand
|Environmental Dreamer Festival
|Branding
|Campaign Branding & Identity
|LiaoDesign -Shenzhen
|oct harbour
|China
|GRAVE OF THRONES
|Art Direction
|Art Direction for Outdoor Advertising
|DDB Sydney
|FOXTEL
|Australia
|Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO
|Branding
|Brand Expression in Moving Image
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|MORI BUILDING CO.
|Japan
|THE MOST CHALLENGING PINGPONG TABLE
|Branding
|Brand Activation
|TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|JAPAN PARA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION
|Japan
|Jia Hui
|Graphic Design
|Catalogues & Brochures
|NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING
|Phoenix Science Press
|China
|Supertrash ‚Äî Make some noise
|Graphic Design
|Applied Print Graphics
|Seachange-Auckland
|Supertrash
|New Zealand
|RUBBISH FAMzine No.9
|Book Design
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|Kinetic-Singapore
|HOLYCRAP.SG
|Singapore
|RUBBISH FAMzine No.9
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Independent Magazines
|Kinetic-Singapore
|HOLYCRAP.SG
|Singapore
|Dragon‚Äôs Delusion - Official Design Setting Art Book 2019
|Book Design
|Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels
|Studio M-Hong Kong
|Dragon‚Äôs Delusion
|Hong Kong
|Hair Calligraphy and Painting
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC.-Osaka
|NICCA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
|Japan
|2019 UABB Brand Promotion Identity
|Graphic Design
|Integrated Graphics
|another design-Guangzhou
|Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture
|China
|An Essential Sign Plan for Architecture Design Firm: Azusa Sekkei
|Graphic Design
|Signage & Environmental Graphics
|6D-K co.-Tokyo
|Azusa Sekkei Co., Ltd.
|Japan
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Ezaki Glico Company
|Japan
|Wood Pencil
|For every imagination
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Advertising Campaigns
|Ogilvy Group-Bangkok
|DKSH (THAILAND) LTD.
|Thailand
|Dragon
|Press & Outdoor
|Single Press Adverts
|Ogilvy Group-Bangkok
|DKSH (THAILAND) LTD.
|Thailand
|Your Plastic Diet
|Impact
|Initiative/Not for Profits
|Grey-Kuala Lumpur
|WWF
|Malaysia
|AVATAR ROBOT CAFE
|Design Transformation
|Digital Transformation
|ADK-Tokyo
|ORY LABORATORY
|Japan
|TUNA SCOPE
|Design Transformation
|Operational Transformation
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|Sojitz Corporation
|Japan
|Hot & Spicy (Season 2)
|Press & Outdoor
|Poster Advertising Campaigns
|Ogilvy & Mather- Hong Kong
|KFC HONG KONG, JARDINE RESTAURANT GROUP
|Hong Kong
|Lonely Rambutan
|Media
|Use of Digital
|WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK
|Malee Group
|Thailand
|Play
|Film Advertising
|Cinema Commercials 41-60 seconds
|Colenso BBDO-Auckland
|Spark
|New Zealand
|7:1 FURNITURE COLLECTION
|Product Design
|Homeware
|BBDO-Bangkok
|Homepro
|Thailand
|CNY
|Film Advertising
|TV Commercials 61-120 seconds
|Wieden + Kennedy-Shanghai
|Nike
|China
|Mr Humfreez
|Product Design
|Promotional
|TBWA-Auckland
|ANZ BANK
|New Zealand
|THE MOST CHALLENGING PINGPONG TABLE
|Product Design
|Promotional
|TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|JAPAN PARA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION
|Japan
|The Soap With A Lump
|Product Design
|Promotional
|WUNDERMAN THOMPSON-Mumbai
|HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
|India
|Changjiang Insun Cinema at Xian La Botanica Capitaland Mall
|Spatial Design
|Retail Design
|One Plus Partnership Limited-Hong Kong
|Hubei Changjiang Film Group
|Hong Kong
|Beauty Innovation
|Spatial Design
|Low budget
|Shiseido Co. Ltd-Tokyo
|SHISEIDO CO., LTD.
|Japan
|Imars Cinema
|Spatial Design
|Set & Stage Design
|TENCENT-Shenzhen
|Tencent
|China
|Heavenly Taste
|Illustration
|Posters
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Nissin Foods (H.K.)
|Japan
|Who Gives A Crap Play Edition
|Illustration
|Packaging
|Garbett Design-Sydney
|WHO GIVES A CRAP
|Australia
|Keep Standing. ‚ÄìThe eternal challenge for brands
|Illustration
|Posters
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Dentsu Advertising Awards Selection Council
|Japan
|BACK2LIFE
|Entertainment
|Games
|CHEIL-PENGTAI
|Samsung
|China
|L05T
|Experiential
|Gamification
|DDB Group New Zealand - Auckland
|Lotto NZ
|New Zealand
|THE MOST CHALLENGING PINGPONG TABLE
|Experiential
|Public Environments
|TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|JAPAN PARA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION
|Japan
|BACK2LIFE
|Experiential
|Gamification
|CHEIL-PENGTAI
|Samsung
|China
|The Punishing Signal
|PR
|Use of Events and Stunts
|FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai
|MUMBAI POLICE
|India
|Mr Humfreez
|Direct
|Direct Mail
|TBWA-Auckland
|ANZ BANK
|New Zealand
|EXTRA REMINDER
|Direct
|Direct Response-Ambient
|Clemenger BBDO-Sydney
|WRIGLEY'S EXTRA
|Australia
|A SWEET ESCAPE
|Press & Outdoor
|Poster Advertising Campaigns
|Cheil Worldwide-Hong Kong
|CHUPA CHUPS (SNACK TO HOME LIMITED)
|Hong Kong
|THE RESTAURANT OF MISTAKEN ORDERS
|Direct
|Direct Response-Ambient
|TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|Daiki Angel Help
|Japan
|Quit for Your Pets
|Direct
|Direct Response-Film Advertising
|YoungShand - Auckland
|HPA - HEALTH PROMOTION AGENCY
|New Zealand
|NO KID CAN'T RESIST
|Press & Outdoor
|Poster Advertising Campaigns
|Flock Creative Network-Jakarta
|McDonald's Indonesia, PT. Rekso Nasional Food
|Indonesia
|Hashtags Don't Heal
|Press & Outdoor
|Poster Advertising Campaigns
|Mudra DDB Group-Mumbai
|KHALSA AID
|India
|Kanazawa ADC Awards Winners
|Typography
|Printed Materials
|Dentsu West Japan-Kanazawa
|Kanazawa Art Directors Club
|Japan
|Nanyang Porcelain
|Branding
|Logos
|Roots-Singapore
|Supermama
|Singapore
|Logomark of a Tuna Donburi Specialty Shop
|Branding
|Logos
|Design Design-Tokyo
|HONMAGURO-DON NAKABAYASHI
|Japan
|Pocket Franchise
|Digital
|Creative e-Commerce
|Accenture Interactive China - Shanghai
|YUM CHINA
|China
|Good Morning World
|Digital
|Use of Micro-Talent/Influencers
|Special Group-Auckland
|TOURISM NEW ZEALAND
|New Zealand
|Air New Zealand ‚Äì Bring on Winter
|Digital
|Use of Trends & Tactical Marketing
|Host-Sydney
|AIR NEW ZEALAND
|Australia
|TUNA SCOPE
|Digital
|Creative Use of Technology
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|Sojitz Corporation
|Japan
|Please Arrest Me
|Entertainment
|Non-Fiction Film 5-30 mins
|Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore
|RIT Foundation
|Singapore
|New Zealand Says 39
|Branding
|Brand Activation
|Special Group-Auckland
|TOURISM NEW ZEALAND
|New Zealand
|Uber Eats Shark Bait
|Branding
|Brand Activation
|Special Group-Auckland
|Uber Eats
|New Zealand
|Inclusive Places Brandmark
|Branding
|Logos
|Enigma Marketing-Sydney
|Inclusive Places
|Australia
|Imperfect ‚Äì A Sweets Shop Tackling Social Issues Related to Food and Farming
|Branding
|New Branding Schemes
|6D-K co.-Tokyo
|Imperfect
|Japan
|Nakagin Capsule Business Card
|Branding
|Brand Expression in Print
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Nakagin Capsule Tower Preservation and Restoration Project
|Japan
|Iconography of The Decorated Writing-Paper of the Ten Bamboo Studio
|Graphic Design
|Catalogues & Brochures
|NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING
|Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing
|China
|My Police Tote
|Graphic Design
|Applied Print Graphics
|Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
|Japan
|Rubbish Famzine No.9
|Book Design
|Specialist Books
|Kinetic-Singapore
|HOLYCRAP.SG
|Singapore
|66th Sydney Film Festival
|Graphic Design
|Writing for Graphic Design
|For The People-Sydney
|Sydney Film Festival
|Australia
|LOLOSOSO ‚Äì 60 years of anothermountainman
|Book Design
|Trade Books
|Mak Kai Hang-Hong Kong
|Joint Publishing
|Hong Kong
|Kanazawa ADC Award Annual 2018
|Book Design
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|MATSU-Osaka
|Kanazawa Art Directors Club
|Japan
|Father And Mother I Love You
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Independent Magazines
|Fable - Singapore
|Virus
|Singapore
|Sound-Free Concert
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
|Japan
|The Battle
|Graphic Design
|Integrated Graphics
|For The People-Sydney
|Tim Jones Photographer
|Australia
|Father And Mother I Love You
|Graphic Design
|Catalogues & Brochures
|Fable - Singapore
|Virus
|Singapore
|FEEL THE MOMENT
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|garden fencing club TOKYO
|Japan
|Creativity, Uncaged.
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|The Ad Museum Tokyo
|Japan
|Nakagin Capsule Business Card
|Graphic Design
|Stationery
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Nakagin Capsule Tower Preservation and Restoration Project
|Japan
|A SWEET ESCAPE
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|Cheil Worldwide-Hong Kong
|CHUPA CHUPS (SNACK TO HOME LIMITED)
|Hong Kong
|Hokkaido Mackerel Cans
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|Omdr - Tokyo
|Norfre Foods Co., Ltd.
|Japan
|Qingyinongnong Dried Vegetables
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|Hangzhou Dongyun Advertising Design-Zhejiang
|Hangzhou Qingyinongnong Science and Technology
|China
|HITO TO KI
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|Bullet-Tokyo
|Imayo Tsukasa Sake Brewery Co. Ltd.
|Japan
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Packaging Design
|Writing for Packaging Design
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Ezaki Glico Company
|Japan
|Second Life
|Digital
|Creative Use of Data
|Ogilvy & Mather-Tokyo
|IBM
|Japan
|Shortlist
|For every imagination
|Press & Outdoor
|Poster Advertising Campaigns
|Ogilvy Group-Bangkok
|DKSH (THAILAND) LTD.
|Thailand
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Experiential
|Use of Realities
|Ogilvy & Mather- Beijing
|Huawei Device Co
|China
|Doomsday
|Animation
|Mixed Media
|Bito - Taiwan
|Taiwan Design Center
|Taiwan
|Losing Lena
|Impact
|Initiative/Brands
|Clemenger BBDO-Sydney
|Code Like A Girl
|Australia
|F√∫
|Animation
|Stylised 2D/3D
|Final Frontier - Shanghai
|Airbnb China
|China
|Samsung Good Vibes: Now, words aren't just heard, but felt.
|Impact
|Initiative/Brands
|Cheil Worldwide-Gurgaon
|SAMSUNG INDIA ELECTRONICS
|India
|Mr Humfreez
|Impact
|Design - Brands
|TBWA-Auckland
|ANZ BANK
|New Zealand
|Out and Proud Classifieds
|Impact
|Initiative/Brands
|FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai
|Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd
|India
|The Role
|Direction
|Entertainment - Non Fiction
|TENCENT
|WABC
|China
|World's Largest Public Library
|Side Hustle
|Start Up / Established Professional
|STICKLIT-Kolkata
|STICKLIT
|India
|Rejuvenate
|Side Hustle
|Start Up / Student
|Plantaform-Sydney
|Plantaform
|Australia
|Mr. OIL
|Sound Design and Use of Music
|Original Composition
|Geek Pictures-Tokyo
|PANASONIC CORPORATION
|Japan
|VEGI-BUS
|Design Transformation
|Customer Experience Transformation
|Hakuhodo-Tokyo
|Vegibus Inc
|Japan
|Losing Lena
|Integrated
|Integrated-Small Business (under 50 employees)
|Clemenger BBDO-Sydney
|Code Like A Girl
|Australia
|Play
|Media
|Use of Interaction
|Colenso BBDO-Auckland
|Spark
|New Zealand
|Out and Proud Classifieds
|Media
|Use of Press & Outdoor
|FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai
|Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd
|India
|Air New Zealand ?¬†Bring on Winter
|Media
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Host-Sydney
|AIR NEW ZEALAND
|Australia
|KICKING DOWN BARRIERS
|Media
|Use of Collaboration
|TBWA MELBOURNE
|ANZ
|Australia
|Birthmark
|Film Advertising
|TV Commercials over 120 seconds
|BLKJ-Singapore
|Ministry of Communications and Information
|Singapore
|WEDDING SPEECH
|Film Advertising
|Cinema Commercials 61-120 Seconds
|Colenso BBDO-Auckland
|Spark
|New Zealand
|Fatima Ansari: #BridalUniform
|Next Creative
|Next Creative
|Fatima Ansari-Lahore
|UN WOMEN
|Pakistan
|Jiaan Dai, Tong Niu & Shuling Guan: THE END DESIGN
|Next Designer
|Next Designer
|THE END DESIGN¬Æ-Beijing
|THE END DESIGN/ STORY-STORE
|China
|Play
|Product Design
|Promotional
|Colenso BBDO-Auckland
|Spark
|New Zealand
|New Zealand Says 39
|Product Design
|Promotional
|Special Group-Auckland
|TOURISM NEW ZEALAND
|New Zealand
|Aura Incense Barricade
|Product Design
|Everyday Consumer Products
|TBWA-Colombo
|D'Las International
|Sri Lanka
|Step Into Paradise
|Spatial Design
|Exhibition Design
|Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences-Sydney
|Joanne Delzoppo
|Australia
|Anyi Ancient Village Lantern Project
|Spatial Design
|Design for Public Spaces
|Nippon Design Center-Tokyo
|Dart World Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd.
|Japan
|Ambition Wanted
|Spatial Design
|Installation Design
|The Monkeys-Sydney
|CGU
|Australia
|Indeed Joy Search
|Illustration
|Posters
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|Indeed Japan
|Japan
|Klim Type Foundry
|Digital Design
|Digital Products
|Springload
|Klim Type Foundry
|New Zealand
|DIVERSITY IN DISASTER PREPARATION
|Illustration
|Posters
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|Yahoo! JAPAN
|Japan
|Nakagin Capsule Business Card
|Illustration
|Printed Materials
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Nakagin Capsule Tower Preservation and Restoration Project
|Japan
|Simoul Alva: The Big Business of Unconscious Bias
|Next Illustrator
|Next Illustrator
|Individual-Mumbai
|The New York Times, Medium, Adobe
|India
|Lion - Black Laundry
|Experiential
|Out-of-Home
|DDB Group New Zealand - Auckland
|Lion New Zealand
|New Zealand
|KICKING DOWN BARRIERS
|PR
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|TBWA MELBOURNE
|ANZ
|Australia
|Uber Eats Shark Bait
|Experiential
|Out-of-Home
|Special Group-Auckland
|Uber Eats
|New Zealand
|Protect What's Precious
|PR
|In-Market Campaign
|Thinkerbell - Sydney
|NRMA INSURANCE
|Australia
|Bok Choy
|Direct
|Direct Response-Film Advertising
|The Leo Burnett Group-Bangkok
|THAI HEALTH PROMOTION FOUNDATION
|Thailand
|Every Dog Has it's Ad
|Direct
|Direct Acquisition & Retention
|Colenso BBDO-Auckland
|Puppo
|New Zealand
|A SWEET ESCAPE
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Advertising Campaigns
|Cheil Worldwide-Hong Kong
|CHUPA CHUPS (SNACK TO HOME LIMITED)
|Hong Kong
|BACK2LIFE
|Direct
|Direct Response-Digital
|CHEIL-PENGTAI
|Samsung
|China
|WILD LIFE - BEAR
|Press & Outdoor
|Free Format Poster Advertising
|LOTUS:H - Jakarta
|Consina Segara Alam
|Indonesia
|NO KID CAN'T RESIST
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Advertising Campaigns
|Flock Creative Network-Jakarta
|McDonald's Indonesia, PT. Rekso Nasional Food
|Indonesia
|Hashtags Don't Heal
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Advertising Campaigns
|Mudra DDB Group-Mumbai
|KHALSA AID
|India
|TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019
|Branding
|Campaign Branding & Identity
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)
|Japan
|Belted Survivors
|Digital
|Use of Micro-Talent/Influencers
|Clemenger BBDO-Wellington
|NZ Transport Agency
|New Zealand
|BACK2LIFE
|Digital
|In-Game Advertising
|CHEIL-PENGTAI
|Samsung
|China
|TUNA SCOPE
|Digital
|Creative Use of Data
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|Sojitz Corporation
|Japan
|Don't wash. Don't clean. Save the Evidence.
|Product Design
|Promotional
|Ogilvy & Mather- Gurgaon
|Gordon Thomas Honeywell - Governmental Affairs (GTH-GA)
|India
|Creativity, Uncaged.
|Art Direction
|Art Direction for Outdoor Advertising
|DENTSU INC.-Tokyo
|The Ad Museum Tokyo
|Japan
|Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO
|Art Direction
|Art Direction for Film Advertising
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|MORI BUILDING CO.
|Japan
|GDC19
|Graphic Design
|Catalogues & Brochures
|NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING
|designer books
|China
|Choice of Leipzig, 2019-2004
|Graphic Design
|Catalogues & Brochures
|NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING
|Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing
|China
|Father And Mother I Love You
|Book Design
|Specialist Books
|Fable - Singapore
|Virus
|Singapore
|KEPLER 452B
|Graphic Design
|Self Promotion
|STUDY LLC. - Tokyo
|STUDY LLC.
|Japan
|Crow
|Book Design
|Trade Books
|TENMILLIONTIMES DESIGN-NANJING
|Nanjing¬†University¬†Press
|China
|She Persists: Perspectives on Women in Art & Design
|Book Design
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|National Gallery of Victoria-Melbourne
|National Gallery of Victoria
|Australia
|Paul Smith's Cycling Scrapbook
|Book Design
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|TENMILLIONTIMES DESIGN-NANJING
|Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House
|China
|Observing and Mirroring - Dwelling Philosophy
|Book Design
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|T-Change Design Studio-Nanjing
|Hong Wei
|China
|A Tale of Two Cities - A travel book with a story and a map, wandering through alley and laneway, and reading about characters and ancient things.
|Book Design
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|CHIVAL Design Consultants-Beijing
|TURE LIGHT
|China
|A dream of the peony pavilion
|Book Design
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|Qu Minmin & Qi an Jiang-Nanjing
|Feng Fangyu
|China
|To be Continued: Nanjing in 99 Objects
|Book Design
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|T-Change Design Studio-Nanjing
|Nanjing Museum Administration
|China
|Dreams in Red Mansions
|Book Design
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|T-Change Design Studio-Nanjing
|Shanghai Classics Publishing House
|China
|Classical Chinese Doors & Windows
|Book Design
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|China Architecture & Building Press-Beijing
|2013.7
|China
|The Legacy Project
|Illustration
|Packaging
|Ogilvy & Mather- Gurgaon
|PERNOD RICARD INDIA PVT. LTD.
|India
|Junior Swimming Championships
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|Tokio Marine Nichido
|Japan
|Relay of Effort
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|Dentsu-Tokyo
|The Hokkoku Shimbun
|Japan
|Design Twin-Cities
|Graphic Design
|Moving Image
|another design-Guangzhou
|Shenzhen City of Design Promotion Association
|China
|DRAW HK
|Graphic Design
|Integrated Graphics
|Pengguin-Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation
|Hong Kong
|Kamisu Bousai Arena
|Graphic Design
|Signage & Environmental Graphics
|OK Design-Tokyo
|Kamisu Bousai Arena PFI Corporation
|Japan
|The Powerful Human Battery
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|The Nine-Shanghai
|Nanfu Battery
|China
|The Legacy Project
|Packaging Design
|Limited Edition
|Ogilvy & Mather- Gurgaon
|PERNOD RICARD INDIA PVT. LTD.
|India
|Welcoming Gesture
|Packaging Design
|Promotional
|NOWMATTERS - Hong Kong
|Marche Label & Printing Ltd.
|Hong Kong
|PuShan
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|7654321 Studio
|Ximing Tea Industry
|China
|Tread Softly
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|Denomination - Sydney
|Fourth Wave Wine
|Australia
|Luhua Sesame Oil
|Packaging Design
|Rebrand
|Shenzhen Tigerpan Packaging Design
|Shandong Luhua Group
|China
|Hot & Spicy (Season 2)
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Advertising Campaigns
|Ogilvy & Mather- Hong Kong
|KFC HONG KONG, JARDINE RESTAURANT GROUP
|Hong Kong
|Hot & Spicy (Season 2)
|Art Direction
|Art Direction for Outdoor Advertising
|Ogilvy & Mather- Hong Kong
|KFC HONG KONG, JARDINE RESTAURANT GROUP
|Hong Kong
|AAMI Warning Spots
|Media
|Use of Radio & Audio
|Ogilvy & Mather-Melbourne
|AAMI
|Australia
|GENEROSITY BAR
|Impact
|Initiative/Brands
|Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore
|Mondelez International
|Singapore
|Please Arrest Me
|Impact
|Advertising /Not for Profit
|Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore
|RIT Foundation
|Singapore
|Homeless ASMR
|Media
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore
|Simon Community Northern Ireland
|Singapore
|Please Arrest Me
|PR
|In-Market Campaign
|Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore
|RIT Foundation
|Singapore
|Please Arrest Me
|PR
|Public Affairs Campaign
|Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore
|RIT Foundation
|Singapore