Advertising Digital Media PR News
Jennifer Small
16 hours ago

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils

In the virtual 2020 ceremony last night, D&AD gave its President's Award to Dentsu chief creative officer Yuya Furukawa, and announced four Black Pencil winners.

Yuya Furukawa (Source: D&AD)
Yuya Furukawa (Source: D&AD)

Burger King’s 'Mouldy Whopper' and the 'Go back to Africa' campaign for Black & Abroad were among the coveted Black Pencil winners for creative excellence in advertising and design at the 2020 D&AD Awards ceremony, held online last night. 

D&AD gave out four Black Pencils, the highest accolade at the ceremony, reserved for groundbreaking work in the field. Last year, six Black Pencils were awarded, while in 2018 there were just three.

The D&AD awards for the advertising categories were announced previously, in June, but for the record, a final list of all the APAC winners in all categories appears below.

This year’s President’s Award, chosen by D&AD president Kate Stanners, was awarded to Yuya Furukawa, chief creative officer at Dentsu, for his outstanding contribution to creativity.

The Mouldy Whopper, created by INGO Stockholm/David Miami/Publicis Bucharest, won a Black Pencil in the PR category, for showing Burger King’s Whopper moulding for up to 35 days, to powerfully convey the absence of additives in Burger King products.

The "Go back to Africa" campaign for Black & Abroad, created by FCB/SIX, won a Black Pencil in the Digital category for its pan-African tourism campaign that turns the racist slur "go back to Africa" into an uplifting call to action. The work features beautiful imagery from across Africa’s 54 nations, along with social media images of black tourists and influencers.

FCB Chicago was awarded a Black Pencil in Book Design for its work on The Gun Violence History Book for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. The book draws attention to a loophole in US law that enables gun violence and visually captures how there has been so much gun violence in the US that if it were all catalogued in a book, it would probably be thick enough to stop a bullet.

Family Type won a Black Pencil in the Typography category for developing Universal Sans, a variable typeface allowing for an extensive range of customisation and variation. This was the first time a Black Pencil has been awarded in the Typography category.

For 2020, D&AD looked back over the past 10 years of Black Pencils, awarding extra accolades. “Rivers of Light”, by Lowe SSP3 for the Columbian Ministry of Defence, a campaign illuminating rivers with luminous messages for soldiers in Colombia, was voted the industry’s overall favourite and Advertising Black Pencil of the decade, having initially won in 2012. “Viva la Vulva”, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Libresse and sister brand Bodyform, was awarded Craft Black Pencil of the Decade.

David Miami scooped D&AD Advertising Agency of the Year, while Dentsu Tokyo came in second place. Client of the Year was Burger King and Production Company of the Year was Iconoclast Paris.

The US was the most-awarded country with 259 Pencils, while the UK came in second with 215 and Japan third with 51. 

APAC WINNERS

Result Entry Name / Title Category Sub-Category Agency [Office] Name Advertiser/Client Market
Yellow Pencil Mr Humfreez Direct Direct Innovation TBWA-Auckland ANZ BANK New Zealand
Jia Hui Book Design Specialist Books NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING Phoenix Science Press China
The Play Edition Packaging Design Limited Edition Garbett Design-Sydney WHO GIVES A CRAP Australia
Hankograph Animation Stylised 2D/3D Grey Tokyo Wild Aid Japan
The Punishing Signal Media Use of Press & Outdoor FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai MUMBAI POLICE India
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum Spatial Design Exhibition Design TANSEISHA Co., Ltd.-Tokyo Hiroshima City Japan
Creativity, Uncaged. Illustration Posters DENTSU INC.-Tokyo The Ad Museum Tokyo Japan
Hair Calligraphy and Painting Photography Still Life & Studio DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC.-Osaka NICCA CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Japan
The Punishing Signal Experiential Public Environments FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai MUMBAI POLICE India
Graphite Pencil Mr.OIL Animation 2D Animation Dentsu-Tokyo PANASONIC CORPORATION Japan
Matesong Sound Design and Use of Music Original Composition M&C Saatchi-Sydney Tourism Australia Australia
The Soap With A Lump Impact Design - Brands WUNDERMAN THOMPSON-Mumbai  HINDUSTAN UNILEVER India
Shadows as Athletes Cinematography Entertainment Euphrates Limited-Tokyo Japanese Olympic Committee Japan
The Punishing Signal Impact Initiative/Not for Profits FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai MUMBAI POLICE India
VEGI-BUS Design Transformation Holistic Design Transformation Hakuhodo-Tokyo Vegibus Inc Japan
GRAVE OF THRONES Media Use of Events and Stunts DDB Sydney FOXTEL Australia
SIGNS OF LOVE Media Use of Integrated TBWA MELBOURNE ANZ BANK Australia
A Future Without Change Media Use of Integrated VML- Sydney MONASH UNIVERSITY Australia
Play Film Advertising TV Commercials 41-60 seconds Colenso BBDO-Auckland Spark New Zealand
JHF Table Product Design Homeware Atelier OPA Co.,Ltd-Tokyo JHF Table Japan
7:1 FURNITURE COLLECTION Product Design Assisted Living & Health BBDO-Bangkok Homepro  Thailand
Pocky THE GIFT Photography Still Life & Studio Dentsu-Tokyo Ezaki Glico Company Japan
GRAVE OF THRONES Experiential Out-of-Home DDB Sydney FOXTEL Australia
The Punishing Signal PR Low Budget Campaigns FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai MUMBAI POLICE India
Language Sanctuary ‚Äì¬†Ad Space for Protecting Endangered Language Press & Outdoor Press Advertising Campaigns DENTSU INC.-Tokyo Okinawa Times Japan
Pocky THE GIFT Branding Brand Refresh Dentsu-Tokyo Ezaki Glico Company Japan
We Compost ‚Äî Feed the Worms Branding Brand Refresh Seachange-Auckland We Compost New Zealand
Environmental Dreamer Festival Branding Campaign Branding & Identity LiaoDesign -Shenzhen oct harbour China
GRAVE OF THRONES Art Direction Art Direction for Outdoor Advertising DDB Sydney FOXTEL Australia
Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO Branding Brand Expression in Moving Image Dentsu-Tokyo MORI BUILDING CO. Japan
THE MOST CHALLENGING PINGPONG TABLE Branding Brand Activation TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo JAPAN PARA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION Japan
Jia Hui Graphic Design Catalogues & Brochures NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING Phoenix Science Press China
Supertrash ‚Äî Make some noise Graphic Design Applied Print Graphics Seachange-Auckland Supertrash New Zealand
RUBBISH FAMzine No.9 Book Design Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Kinetic-Singapore HOLYCRAP.SG Singapore
RUBBISH FAMzine No.9 Magazine & Newspaper Design Independent Magazines Kinetic-Singapore HOLYCRAP.SG Singapore
Dragon‚Äôs Delusion - Official Design Setting Art Book 2019 Book Design Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels Studio M-Hong Kong Dragon‚Äôs Delusion Hong Kong
Hair Calligraphy and Painting Graphic Design Posters DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC.-Osaka NICCA CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Japan
2019 UABB Brand Promotion Identity Graphic Design Integrated Graphics another design-Guangzhou Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture China
An Essential Sign Plan for Architecture Design Firm: Azusa Sekkei Graphic Design Signage & Environmental Graphics 6D-K co.-Tokyo Azusa Sekkei Co., Ltd. Japan
Pocky THE GIFT Packaging Design Consumer Dentsu-Tokyo Ezaki Glico Company Japan
Wood Pencil For every imagination Press & Outdoor Press Advertising Campaigns Ogilvy Group-Bangkok DKSH (THAILAND) LTD. Thailand
Dragon Press & Outdoor Single Press Adverts Ogilvy Group-Bangkok DKSH (THAILAND) LTD. Thailand
Your Plastic Diet Impact Initiative/Not for Profits Grey-Kuala Lumpur WWF Malaysia
AVATAR ROBOT CAFE Design Transformation Digital Transformation ADK-Tokyo ORY LABORATORY Japan
TUNA SCOPE Design Transformation Operational Transformation DENTSU INC.-Tokyo Sojitz Corporation Japan
Hot & Spicy (Season 2) Press & Outdoor Poster Advertising Campaigns Ogilvy &amp; Mather- Hong Kong KFC HONG KONG, JARDINE RESTAURANT GROUP Hong Kong
Lonely Rambutan Media Use of Digital WUNDERMAN THOMPSON BANGKOK Malee Group Thailand
Play Film Advertising Cinema Commercials 41-60 seconds Colenso BBDO-Auckland Spark New Zealand
7:1 FURNITURE COLLECTION Product Design Homeware BBDO-Bangkok Homepro  Thailand
CNY Film Advertising TV Commercials 61-120 seconds Wieden + Kennedy-Shanghai Nike China
Mr Humfreez Product Design Promotional TBWA-Auckland ANZ BANK New Zealand
THE MOST CHALLENGING PINGPONG TABLE Product Design Promotional TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo JAPAN PARA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION Japan
The Soap With A Lump Product Design Promotional WUNDERMAN THOMPSON-Mumbai  HINDUSTAN UNILEVER India
Changjiang Insun Cinema at Xian La Botanica Capitaland Mall Spatial Design Retail Design One Plus Partnership Limited-Hong Kong Hubei Changjiang Film Group Hong Kong
Beauty Innovation Spatial Design Low budget Shiseido Co. Ltd-Tokyo SHISEIDO CO., LTD. Japan
Imars Cinema Spatial Design Set & Stage Design TENCENT-Shenzhen Tencent China
Heavenly Taste Illustration Posters Dentsu-Tokyo Nissin Foods (H.K.) Japan
Who Gives A Crap Play Edition Illustration Packaging Garbett Design-Sydney WHO GIVES A CRAP Australia
Keep Standing. ‚ÄìThe eternal challenge for brands Illustration Posters Dentsu-Tokyo Dentsu Advertising Awards Selection Council Japan
BACK2LIFE Entertainment Games CHEIL-PENGTAI Samsung China
L05T Experiential Gamification DDB Group New Zealand - Auckland Lotto NZ New Zealand
THE MOST CHALLENGING PINGPONG TABLE Experiential Public Environments TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo JAPAN PARA TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION Japan
BACK2LIFE Experiential Gamification CHEIL-PENGTAI Samsung China
The Punishing Signal PR Use of Events and Stunts FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai MUMBAI POLICE India
Mr Humfreez Direct Direct Mail TBWA-Auckland ANZ BANK New Zealand
EXTRA REMINDER Direct Direct Response-Ambient Clemenger BBDO-Sydney WRIGLEY'S EXTRA Australia
A SWEET ESCAPE Press & Outdoor Poster Advertising Campaigns Cheil Worldwide-Hong Kong CHUPA CHUPS (SNACK TO HOME LIMITED) Hong Kong
THE RESTAURANT OF MISTAKEN ORDERS Direct Direct Response-Ambient TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo Daiki Angel Help Japan
Quit for Your Pets Direct Direct Response-Film Advertising YoungShand - Auckland HPA - HEALTH PROMOTION AGENCY New Zealand
NO KID CAN'T RESIST Press & Outdoor Poster Advertising Campaigns Flock Creative Network-Jakarta McDonald's Indonesia, PT. Rekso Nasional Food Indonesia
Hashtags Don't Heal Press & Outdoor Poster Advertising Campaigns Mudra DDB Group-Mumbai KHALSA AID India
Kanazawa ADC Awards Winners Typography Printed Materials Dentsu West Japan-Kanazawa Kanazawa Art Directors Club Japan
Nanyang Porcelain Branding Logos Roots-Singapore Supermama Singapore
Logomark of a Tuna Donburi Specialty Shop Branding Logos Design Design-Tokyo HONMAGURO-DON NAKABAYASHI Japan
Pocket Franchise Digital Creative e-Commerce Accenture Interactive China - Shanghai YUM CHINA China
Good Morning World Digital Use of Micro-Talent/Influencers Special Group-Auckland TOURISM NEW ZEALAND New Zealand
Air New Zealand ‚Äì Bring on Winter Digital Use of Trends & Tactical Marketing Host-Sydney AIR NEW ZEALAND Australia
TUNA SCOPE Digital Creative Use of Technology DENTSU INC.-Tokyo Sojitz Corporation Japan
Please Arrest Me Entertainment Non-Fiction Film 5-30 mins Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore RIT Foundation Singapore
New Zealand Says 39 Branding Brand Activation Special Group-Auckland TOURISM NEW ZEALAND New Zealand
Uber Eats Shark Bait Branding Brand Activation Special Group-Auckland Uber Eats New Zealand
Inclusive Places Brandmark Branding Logos Enigma Marketing-Sydney Inclusive Places Australia
Imperfect ‚Äì A Sweets Shop Tackling Social Issues Related to Food and Farming Branding New Branding Schemes 6D-K co.-Tokyo Imperfect Japan
Nakagin Capsule Business Card Branding Brand Expression in Print Dentsu-Tokyo Nakagin Capsule Tower Preservation and Restoration Project Japan
Iconography of The Decorated Writing-Paper of the Ten Bamboo Studio Graphic Design Catalogues & Brochures NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing China
My Police Tote Graphic Design Applied Print Graphics Hakuhodo-Tokyo HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Japan
Rubbish Famzine No.9 Book Design Specialist Books Kinetic-Singapore HOLYCRAP.SG Singapore
66th Sydney Film Festival Graphic Design Writing for Graphic Design For The People-Sydney Sydney Film Festival Australia
LOLOSOSO ‚Äì 60 years of anothermountainman Book Design Trade Books Mak Kai Hang-Hong Kong Joint Publishing Hong Kong
Kanazawa ADC Award Annual 2018 Book Design Culture, Art & Design Books MATSU-Osaka Kanazawa Art Directors Club Japan
Father And Mother I Love You Magazine & Newspaper Design Independent Magazines Fable - Singapore Virus Singapore
Sound-Free Concert Graphic Design Posters TBWA\Hakuhodo-Tokyo Japan Philharmonic Orchestra Japan
The Battle Graphic Design Integrated Graphics For The People-Sydney Tim Jones Photographer Australia
Father And Mother I Love You Graphic Design Catalogues & Brochures Fable - Singapore Virus Singapore
FEEL THE MOMENT Graphic Design Posters Dentsu-Tokyo garden fencing club TOKYO Japan
Creativity, Uncaged. Graphic Design Posters DENTSU INC.-Tokyo The Ad Museum Tokyo Japan
Nakagin Capsule Business Card Graphic Design Stationery Dentsu-Tokyo Nakagin Capsule Tower Preservation and Restoration Project Japan
A SWEET ESCAPE Graphic Design Posters Cheil Worldwide-Hong Kong CHUPA CHUPS (SNACK TO HOME LIMITED) Hong Kong
Hokkaido Mackerel Cans Packaging Design Consumer Omdr - Tokyo Norfre Foods Co., Ltd. Japan
Qingyinongnong Dried Vegetables Packaging Design Consumer Hangzhou Dongyun Advertising Design-Zhejiang Hangzhou Qingyinongnong Science and Technology China
HITO TO KI Packaging Design Consumer Bullet-Tokyo Imayo Tsukasa Sake Brewery Co. Ltd. Japan
Pocky THE GIFT Packaging Design Writing for Packaging Design Dentsu-Tokyo Ezaki Glico Company Japan
Second Life Digital Creative Use of Data Ogilvy & Mather-Tokyo IBM Japan
Shortlist For every imagination Press & Outdoor Poster Advertising Campaigns Ogilvy Group-Bangkok DKSH (THAILAND) LTD. Thailand
5G Kung Fu Showdown Experiential Use of Realities Ogilvy &amp; Mather- Beijing Huawei Device Co China
Doomsday Animation Mixed Media Bito - Taiwan Taiwan Design Center Taiwan
Losing Lena Impact Initiative/Brands Clemenger BBDO-Sydney Code Like A Girl Australia
F√∫ Animation Stylised 2D/3D Final Frontier - Shanghai Airbnb China China
Samsung Good Vibes: Now, words aren't just heard, but felt. Impact Initiative/Brands Cheil Worldwide-Gurgaon SAMSUNG INDIA ELECTRONICS India
Mr Humfreez Impact Design - Brands TBWA-Auckland ANZ BANK New Zealand
Out and Proud Classifieds Impact Initiative/Brands FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd India
The Role Direction Entertainment - Non Fiction TENCENT WABC China
World's Largest Public Library Side Hustle Start Up / Established Professional STICKLIT-Kolkata STICKLIT India
Rejuvenate Side Hustle Start Up / Student Plantaform-Sydney Plantaform Australia
Mr. OIL Sound Design and Use of Music Original Composition Geek Pictures-Tokyo PANASONIC CORPORATION Japan
VEGI-BUS Design Transformation Customer Experience Transformation Hakuhodo-Tokyo Vegibus Inc Japan
Losing Lena Integrated  Integrated-Small Business (under 50 employees) Clemenger BBDO-Sydney Code Like A Girl Australia
Play Media Use of Interaction Colenso BBDO-Auckland Spark New Zealand
Out and Proud Classifieds Media Use of Press & Outdoor FCBIndia Advertising LLP-Mumbai Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd India
Air New Zealand ?¬†Bring on Winter Media Use of Talent & Influencers Host-Sydney AIR NEW ZEALAND Australia
KICKING DOWN BARRIERS Media Use of Collaboration TBWA MELBOURNE ANZ Australia
Birthmark Film Advertising TV Commercials over 120 seconds BLKJ-Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore
WEDDING SPEECH Film Advertising Cinema Commercials 61-120 Seconds Colenso BBDO-Auckland Spark New Zealand
Fatima Ansari: #BridalUniform Next Creative Next Creative Fatima Ansari-Lahore UN WOMEN Pakistan
Jiaan Dai, Tong Niu & Shuling Guan: THE END DESIGN Next Designer Next Designer THE END DESIGN¬Æ-Beijing THE END DESIGN/ STORY-STORE China
Play Product Design Promotional Colenso BBDO-Auckland Spark New Zealand
New Zealand Says 39 Product Design Promotional Special Group-Auckland TOURISM NEW ZEALAND New Zealand
Aura Incense Barricade Product Design Everyday Consumer Products TBWA-Colombo D'Las International Sri Lanka
Step Into Paradise Spatial Design Exhibition Design Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences-Sydney Joanne Delzoppo Australia
Anyi Ancient Village Lantern Project Spatial Design Design for Public Spaces Nippon Design Center-Tokyo Dart World Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd. Japan
Ambition Wanted Spatial Design Installation Design The Monkeys-Sydney CGU Australia
Indeed Joy Search Illustration Posters DENTSU INC.-Tokyo Indeed Japan Japan
Klim Type Foundry Digital Design Digital Products Springload Klim Type Foundry New Zealand
DIVERSITY IN DISASTER PREPARATION Illustration Posters DENTSU INC.-Tokyo Yahoo! JAPAN Japan
Nakagin Capsule Business Card Illustration Printed Materials Dentsu-Tokyo Nakagin Capsule Tower Preservation and Restoration Project Japan
Simoul Alva: The Big Business of Unconscious Bias Next Illustrator Next Illustrator Individual-Mumbai The New York Times, Medium, Adobe India
Lion - Black Laundry Experiential Out-of-Home DDB Group New Zealand - Auckland Lion New Zealand New Zealand
KICKING DOWN BARRIERS PR Use of Talent & Influencers TBWA MELBOURNE ANZ Australia
Uber Eats Shark Bait Experiential Out-of-Home Special Group-Auckland Uber Eats New Zealand
Protect What's Precious PR In-Market Campaign Thinkerbell - Sydney NRMA INSURANCE Australia
Bok Choy Direct Direct Response-Film Advertising The Leo Burnett Group-Bangkok THAI HEALTH PROMOTION FOUNDATION Thailand
Every Dog Has it's Ad Direct Direct Acquisition & Retention Colenso BBDO-Auckland Puppo New Zealand
A SWEET ESCAPE Press & Outdoor Press Advertising Campaigns Cheil Worldwide-Hong Kong CHUPA CHUPS (SNACK TO HOME LIMITED) Hong Kong
BACK2LIFE Direct Direct Response-Digital CHEIL-PENGTAI Samsung China
WILD LIFE - BEAR Press & Outdoor Free Format Poster Advertising LOTUS:H - Jakarta Consina Segara Alam Indonesia
NO KID CAN'T RESIST Press & Outdoor Press Advertising Campaigns Flock Creative Network-Jakarta McDonald's Indonesia, PT. Rekso Nasional Food Indonesia
Hashtags Don't Heal Press & Outdoor Press Advertising Campaigns Mudra DDB Group-Mumbai KHALSA AID India
TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019 Branding Campaign Branding & Identity DENTSU INC.-Tokyo Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) Japan
Belted Survivors Digital Use of Micro-Talent/Influencers Clemenger BBDO-Wellington NZ Transport Agency New Zealand
BACK2LIFE Digital  In-Game Advertising CHEIL-PENGTAI Samsung China
TUNA SCOPE Digital Creative Use of Data DENTSU INC.-Tokyo Sojitz Corporation Japan
Don't wash. Don't clean. Save the Evidence. Product Design Promotional Ogilvy &amp; Mather- Gurgaon Gordon Thomas Honeywell - Governmental Affairs (GTH-GA) India
Creativity, Uncaged. Art Direction Art Direction for Outdoor Advertising DENTSU INC.-Tokyo The Ad Museum Tokyo Japan
Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO Art Direction Art Direction for Film Advertising Dentsu-Tokyo MORI BUILDING CO. Japan
GDC19 Graphic Design Catalogues & Brochures NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING designer books China
Choice of Leipzig, 2019-2004 Graphic Design Catalogues & Brochures NANJING HAN QING TANG DESIGN-NANJING Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing China
Father And Mother I Love You Book Design Specialist Books Fable - Singapore Virus Singapore
KEPLER 452B Graphic Design Self Promotion STUDY LLC. - Tokyo STUDY LLC. Japan
Crow Book Design Trade Books TENMILLIONTIMES DESIGN-NANJING Nanjing¬†University¬†Press China
She Persists: Perspectives on Women in Art & Design Book Design Culture, Art & Design Books National Gallery of Victoria-Melbourne National Gallery of Victoria Australia
Paul Smith's Cycling Scrapbook Book Design Culture, Art & Design Books TENMILLIONTIMES DESIGN-NANJING Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House China
Observing and Mirroring - Dwelling Philosophy Book Design Culture, Art & Design Books T-Change Design Studio-Nanjing Hong Wei China
A Tale of Two Cities - A travel book with a story and a map, wandering through alley and laneway, and reading about characters and ancient things. Book Design Culture, Art & Design Books CHIVAL Design Consultants-Beijing TURE LIGHT China
A dream of the peony pavilion Book Design Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Qu Minmin & Qi an Jiang-Nanjing Feng Fangyu China
To be Continued: Nanjing in 99 Objects Book Design Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books T-Change Design Studio-Nanjing Nanjing Museum Administration China
Dreams in Red Mansions Book Design Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books T-Change Design Studio-Nanjing Shanghai Classics Publishing House China
Classical Chinese Doors & Windows Book Design Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books China Architecture &amp; Building Press-Beijing 2013.7 China
The Legacy Project Illustration Packaging Ogilvy &amp; Mather- Gurgaon PERNOD RICARD INDIA PVT. LTD. India
Junior Swimming Championships Graphic Design Posters Dentsu-Tokyo Tokio Marine Nichido Japan
Relay of Effort Graphic Design Posters Dentsu-Tokyo The Hokkoku Shimbun Japan
Design Twin-Cities Graphic Design Moving Image another design-Guangzhou Shenzhen City of Design Promotion Association China
DRAW HK Graphic Design Integrated Graphics Pengguin-Hong Kong Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation Hong Kong
Kamisu Bousai Arena Graphic Design Signage & Environmental Graphics OK Design-Tokyo Kamisu Bousai Arena PFI Corporation Japan
The Powerful Human Battery Packaging Design Consumer The Nine-Shanghai Nanfu Battery China
The Legacy Project Packaging Design Limited Edition Ogilvy &amp; Mather- Gurgaon PERNOD RICARD INDIA PVT. LTD. India
Welcoming Gesture Packaging Design Promotional NOWMATTERS - Hong Kong Marche Label & Printing Ltd. Hong Kong
PuShan Packaging Design Consumer 7654321 Studio Ximing Tea Industry China
Tread Softly Packaging Design Consumer Denomination - Sydney Fourth Wave Wine Australia
Luhua Sesame Oil Packaging Design Rebrand Shenzhen Tigerpan Packaging Design Shandong Luhua Group China
Hot & Spicy (Season 2) Press & Outdoor Press Advertising Campaigns Ogilvy &amp; Mather- Hong Kong KFC HONG KONG, JARDINE RESTAURANT GROUP Hong Kong
Hot & Spicy (Season 2) Art Direction Art Direction for Outdoor Advertising Ogilvy &amp; Mather- Hong Kong KFC HONG KONG, JARDINE RESTAURANT GROUP Hong Kong
AAMI Warning Spots Media Use of Radio & Audio Ogilvy & Mather-Melbourne AAMI Australia
GENEROSITY BAR Impact Initiative/Brands Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore Mondelez International Singapore
Please Arrest Me Impact Advertising /Not for Profit Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore RIT Foundation Singapore
Homeless ASMR Media Use of Talent & Influencers Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore Simon Community Northern Ireland Singapore
Please Arrest Me PR In-Market Campaign Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore RIT Foundation Singapore
Please Arrest Me PR Public Affairs Campaign Ogilvy & Mather-Singapore RIT Foundation Singapore

 

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

4 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

5 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

8 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

9 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Singapore's top 100: Locals embrace brands that innovate and adapt

10 Singapore's top 100 brands: Locals embrace innovation

Related Articles

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners
Advertising
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Advertising
Jun 9, 2020
Gurjit Degun

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, culture, design
Advertising
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, ...

Stop overthinking it: the 2019 D&AD Annual reviewed
Advertising
Oct 30, 2019
Kirsty Minns

Stop overthinking it: the 2019 D&AD Annual reviewed

Just Published

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year ...

Only one week remains until the entry deadline for Agency of the Year Awards 2020. Here’s your easy guide to entry.

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective ...

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
Digital
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Over a third of Asean consumers are unhappy with their digital commerce experience, despite a spike in online spending during the pandemic, according to a report from Blackbox Research and Toluna.

Kellogg's gives new meaning to 'fusion' cuisine
Advertising
17 hours ago
Ad Nut

Kellogg's gives new meaning to 'fusion' cuisine

A new two-in-one breakfast product brings a couple closer together in this fun spot by Wunderman Thompson for Kellogg's Australia.