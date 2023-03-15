Criteo partners with ASOS to improve targeted advertising

Criteo has announced an exclusive partnership with ASOS Media Group, where it will oversee advertising across the global online fashion retailer’s app and web experiences.

Under a three-year agreement, Criteo will use its media technologies to enhance both ASOS’ sponsored ads and enhanced display ads, which are powered by the retailer’s first-party data.

The deployment will take place across the UK, US, France and Germany before expanding to all global territories ASOS operates within.

The partnership aims to improve targeting and measurement capabilities for advertisers, leveraging greater performance and commerce outcomes (including sales on ASOS.com).

Criteo will also help ASOS Media Group scale campaign volume and advertising revenue while supporting its advertising offering across creative solutions, social media, targeted email and app push notifications.



ASOS has recently introduced sponsored ads to its official website, enabling intent-based targeting of ads within search results and product listing pages. The on-site display ads, which are part of a pre-existing format, combine both product information and branding to increase brand awareness at the point of purchase. Criteo will also provide off-site ads, expanding ad targeting possibilities across thousands of publisher sites and connected TV.

Elton Ollerhead, director of ASOS Media Group, said: “The ASOS vision is to become the go-to global destination for fashion-loving twenty-somethings and we want to take brands on the journey with us, helping advertisers showcase their products through our fashion lens.



"Criteo’s technology is proven at scale and designed for retail, which opens up enormous opportunities for brand advertisers across our key markets.”

Sherry Smith, general manager of global enterprise at Criteo, added: “ASOS is a market leader that gives its customers an exceptional shopping experience, which Criteo is excited to enhance with relevant and native advertising experiences. We look forward to building our partnership and delivering best-in-class commerce media solutions for ASOS brand partners.”