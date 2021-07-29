Creative Minds: How Mt Everest set Hyunjun Cho's career path

Welcome to Creative Minds, in which we get to know APAC creatives through their answers to 11 questions. The first three are required, but the subject chooses the rest from a list of nearly 40 that we compiled, from serious to silly. Want to be featured? Contact us and we'll send you the question list. (Why 11 questions? Because any old Q&A format can ask 10 questions. But this one goes to 11.)

Name: Hyunjun Cho

Origin: Seoul

Places lived/worked: Seoul; Springfield, Missouri, USA; Cardwell and Sydney, Australia; Dalian, China

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

Copywriter, DDB Korea, Seoul (2019 - present)

Copywriter, Papa’s Camera, Seoul (2017 - 2019)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

This non-profit advertisement made me realise that creativity can have a huge impact on people. Once I saw this, stairs became an obstacle. Creativity has the power to make people not only understand the brand or its message, but also take action. Ever since, I have been intrigued by the power of creativity and I made every effort to set myself up in advertising. And that is how I ended up being a copywriter.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

LG V30, 'Card Trick'. Simple is best. It simply shows the LG Phone’s USPs through neat tricks with playing cards.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

The Lucky Iron Fish Project. I believe a simple idea can change the world, and this creative is proof of that.

4. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

Once my friend and I ventured into the Grand Canyon’s wilderness. We lent our tent to an older couple and slept under the sky in our sleeping bags instead. When I woke up, I found a rattlesnake laying a few meters away from me. It was a fun experience.

5. What food can you not live without?

I cannot function without Coke. The fizziness makes me feel alive.

6. What's your guilty pleasure?

Sometimes I can get a little carried away watching YouTube. Whenever I have a deadline, I can spend hours watching all sorts of videos that wouldn’t normally get my attention. Even boring news is enjoyable when a deadline is around the corner. The lack of time piles on the pressure, which makes me feel more focused and work harder. This stressful situation boosts my creativity and helps to come up with new ideas.

7. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

First, copywriting is not just about the creative mind. Learn how to sell your idea, manage a project, and get some knowledge about shooting commercials. Copywriting is more than just creating great copy, it’s being a little bit of everything.

Secondly, and most importantly, buy Bitcoins!

8. Cats or dogs?

Dogs. They are always honest. Sometimes, we can learn more from them than dogs can learn from us. They teach us to be more human. I wish I could have more of a dog’s traits, including being loyal, kind, and sometimes furious when things go wrong.

9. iPhone or Android?

Android. It’s not that I particularly like Android, I just really dislike Apple. They seem too arrogant and inconsiderate of customer needs these days.

10. Do you have a catchphrase?

A quote from a book: “The fruit defines the tree.” It’s the small things that define everything. Handling detail is my weakness, so I keep this quote as a reminder in work and in life.

11. What's your favourite GIF/meme, and why?

This is my favourite one. There is no better description of my life than this.