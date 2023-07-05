News Advertising Media
Shauna Lewis
22 hours ago

Collective World launches 'green' media agency

Agency admits 100% carbon neutral media will "take time" and won't happen immediately.

Collective World, formerly the agency offered media through a group of specialists Photo: Getty Images
Collective World, formerly the agency offered media through a group of specialists Photo: Getty Images

Digital and tech agency Collective World has launched a “green” media agency, called Collective Performance.

Formerly Collective World offered media through a group of media specialists within the main agency, but Collective Performance has now replaced this offering and will be a standalone business within Collective.

It will be offering services such as paid media, SEO, customer experience and social. Its services will be run through partnerships with sustainable platforms and companies that offer green media solutions.

The agency has also invested in research and development to create new performance marketing tools and find adtech partners to measure and mitigate the carbon footprint of digital media.

The agency has created the offering to begin moving towards the goal of 100% carbon-neutral media.

Liam Scott, performance marketing lead at Collective Media, admitted this goal “will take time” and the agency didn’t “have all the answers”, but it would get there.

He added: “The world is demanding a more responsible approach to growth, and we’re committed to making it happen because there is no plan B.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

1 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

6 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

8 Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

Tackling sustainability in the experiential sector
The Information
1 day ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Tackling sustainability in the experiential sector

Can resale programs make fast fashion sustainable? Zara is trying to find out
May 31, 2023
Lisa Lacy

Can resale programs make fast fashion sustainable? ...

Just Published

What can luxury learn from the Shein PR debacle?
5 hours ago
Sadie Bargeron

What can luxury learn from the Shein PR debacle?

Influencer Dani Carbonari is one of the talents who attended the Shein brand trip which has gone viral.

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ‘Twitter killer,’ Threads
6 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ...

The Instagram-based app launches on Thursday.

LeBron James hypes up 'taco Tuesday' for Taco Bell
15 hours ago
Campaign India Team

LeBron James hypes up 'taco Tuesday' for Taco Bell

Watch the film here

Havas acquires Pivotroots
19 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Havas acquires Pivotroots

The digital marketing agency will be integrated into Havas Media India