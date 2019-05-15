media agency

Nestlé calls for media review in Malaysia, Singapore
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Zenith is the incumbent in Singapore, and Publicis One holds the business in Malaysia.

Disney poised to call global media review after Fox takeover
May 15, 2019
Oliver McAteer

OMD, Carat and Mindshare will be among those fighting for the business.

Agencies must urgently upskill talent to meet CMO needs
Mar 7, 2019
Olivia Parker

At Campaign360, three senior agency representatives and a "client in the hot seat" discussed how a skills gap in agency talent is leaving the door open for consultancies.

Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
Feb 26, 2019
Megan Gell

We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.

5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Feb 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.

Mainardo de Nardis: Exclusive interview
Apr 3, 2017
Atifa Silk

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: OMD’s global chief executive says that clients and agencies need trust more than ever as the rules are rewritten.

