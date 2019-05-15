media agency
Nestlé calls for media review in Malaysia, Singapore
Zenith is the incumbent in Singapore, and Publicis One holds the business in Malaysia.
Disney poised to call global media review after Fox takeover
OMD, Carat and Mindshare will be among those fighting for the business.
Agencies must urgently upskill talent to meet CMO needs
At Campaign360, three senior agency representatives and a "client in the hot seat" discussed how a skills gap in agency talent is leaving the door open for consultancies.
Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.
5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.
Mainardo de Nardis: Exclusive interview
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: OMD’s global chief executive says that clients and agencies need trust more than ever as the rules are rewritten.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins