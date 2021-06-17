Media News
Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

Nestlé calls for media review in Malaysia, Singapore

Zenith is the incumbent in Singapore, and Publicis One holds the business in Malaysia.

Maggi is a key brand for Nestlé in these markets.
Maggi is a key brand for Nestlé in these markets.

Nestlé will be conducting a review of media agencies in Malaysia and Singapore.

The process will re-examine ways to manage media requirements such as strategy, planning and buying in line with rapidly-changing digital platforms as well as the evolving media landscape and agencies, the company announced.

The review will help to ensure that Nestlé remains strongly positioned and relevant in today’s competitive business environment. This year, Nestlé will be inviting agencies to submit their credentials, with the successful agency targeted to be announced by the end of the third quarter.

Nestlé’s last review for the Malaysia and Singapore business was conducted in 2018. Back then, Zenith had won the media mandate for Nestle in Singapore, while Publicis One bagged the deal in Malaysia. These accounts had moved from Mindshare. 

With a presence of over 108 years in the market, Nestlé's brands in these markets includes Milo, Maggi and Nescafe. 

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list

Related Articles

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations
Advertising
Jan 29, 2021
Matthew Miller

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Nestlé reviewing US$300 million media account in China
Media
Sep 29, 2020
Matthew Miller

Nestlé reviewing US$300 million media account in China

PHD takes over Ikea media in three SEA markets
Media
May 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

PHD takes over Ikea media in three SEA markets

VMLY&R clusters Malaysia and Indonesia under new CEO
Advertising
Apr 6, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

VMLY&R clusters Malaysia and Indonesia under new CEO

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
10 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.