Nestlé calls for media review in Malaysia, Singapore

Nestlé will be conducting a review of media agencies in Malaysia and Singapore.

The process will re-examine ways to manage media requirements such as strategy, planning and buying in line with rapidly-changing digital platforms as well as the evolving media landscape and agencies, the company announced.

The review will help to ensure that Nestlé remains strongly positioned and relevant in today’s competitive business environment. This year, Nestlé will be inviting agencies to submit their credentials, with the successful agency targeted to be announced by the end of the third quarter.

Nestlé’s last review for the Malaysia and Singapore business was conducted in 2018. Back then, Zenith had won the media mandate for Nestle in Singapore, while Publicis One bagged the deal in Malaysia. These accounts had moved from Mindshare.

With a presence of over 108 years in the market, Nestlé's brands in these markets includes Milo, Maggi and Nescafe.