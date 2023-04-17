Advertising Marketing News
Diana Bradley
2 days ago

Coca-Cola-focused WPP Open X names Andrew Keller global chief creative officer

Keller has worked at Meta for the last seven years and at CP+B.

WPP has named Andrew Keller as global chief creative officer for Open X, the integrated agency team created for The Coca-Cola Company.

Keller is based in Atlanta and reporting to WPP Open X global CEO Laurent Ezekiel and WPP global chief creative officer Rob Reilly. He is responsible for the creative vision and output of WPP Open X and ensuring it’s aligned with the business objectives of Coca-Cola’s portfolio of brands, according to a statement from the holding company.

Keller will join the WPP Open X executive team and chair the creative council, which is composed of creative leaders from WPP agencies that work across The Coca-Cola Company’s portfolio of brands. 

WPP was named as The Coca-Cola Company’s global marketing network partner in November 2021 and Open X was formed at that time. Creative agencies include VMLY&R and Ogilvy.

Keller has spent the last seven years at Facebook parent Meta, where he was most recently VP of creative and experiential. He more than doubled the size of Meta’s social and web channels and launched programs like #BuyBlack Friday and Good Ideas Deserve to Be Found. Keller also led the creative launch of the Meta rebrand and metaverse for the business audience and oversaw creative for Meta’s Cannes presence, according to a WPP statement.

For the first 18 years of his career, Keller worked at creative agency CP+B, starting as an art director and rising to CEO and chief creative officer. He has worked with clients such as Burger King, Mini, Domino’s and American Express. 

In the last six months, WPP has acquired healthcare specialist PR agency 3K Agentur für Kommunikation, digital agency Fēnom Digital, Canadian commerce firm Diff, branding company Passport and ecommerce shops Newcraft and Corebiz. The firm 3K was merged into Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Source:
PRWeek

