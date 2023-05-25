The Work
Minnie Wang
3 days ago

A bubbly surprise, Coca-Cola ignites senses with OOHA campaign

Coca-Cola and WPP 'Lighten Up!' to make everyday moments extraordinary in the latest rollout.

The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) has teamed up with WPP's Open X to invite consumers from Greater China to North America on a delightful journey of surprise through their new campaign for OOHA, Coca-Cola's refreshing sparkling water.

Dubbed 'Lighten Up! With a sip of surprise', the campaign, led by VMLY&R Commerce with Ogilvy and EssenceMediacom, offers a captivating mixed reality experience. Simple and colorful 2D graphics enhance real-life situations, encouraging consumers to uncover the hidden potential of surprise and delight in the ordinary.

Working alongside renowned illustrators Craig Redman and Karl Maier, everyday objects are transformed into whimsical works of art. From OOHA's packaging to real-world installations like a giant seesaw-shaped bus stop and an underwater-themed subway car, the campaign showcases how this sparkling beverage offers consumers a chance to 'escape the ordinary'.

Redman and Maier's exceptional work has been showcased at the Musée de la Publicité, Louvre. With their experience working for prestigious clients such as LVMH, Google, Nike, Apple, Vogue, and The New York Times, their artwork aims to communicate nuanced ideas in playful ways, infused with bold colors, patterns, shapes, and textures. Their combination creates a sense of fun and sunny optimism, injecting surprising and uplifting moments into everyday life.

The campaign spans various platforms, including out-of-home (OOH), social media, digital applications, and artistic installations at busy commuter touchpoints. Through interactive AR filters, users could inject colorful 2D illustrations into their daily routines, creating a personalized experience.

"We are excited to unlock further growth in the light sparkling segment by reinforcing our brand identity as a flavour-filled reminder of the joy waiting to be discovered in everyday life. With OOHA, surprise is only a sip away," expressed Andrew Chua, TCCC creative lead.

Gerald Tan, WPP Open X charter lead, added, "With WPP Open X's strategic and creative approach, we helped infuse every mundane moment with a little more lightness and refreshment through OOHA.

CREDITS

Client: Coca-Cola
Sally Cheng - Category & Charter Lead
Andrew Chua – Creative Lead
Laura Legrenzi – Creative
Emile Cheung – IMX
Jason Tong – PMO

Creative Agency: WPP Open X
Valerie Madon - Ex-Charter Creative Lead
Jorge Thauby - Executive Creative Director
Gerald Tan – Charter Lead
Arjun Paul – Creative Strategy Lead
Jake Soh – HSTC Category Lead
Meha Verghese – E2E Strategy Lead
Emmy He – E2E Strategy Director
Hoong Yun Peng – Project Lead
Alex Tan – Creative Lead
Kate Tong – Creative Director  
Maurice Fang – Executive Creative Director
Tiger Chen – Creative Director
Desmond Ng – Planning Director
Summer Shi – Account Director
Sakura Feng – Account Manager
Bernice Lim – Account Manager
Stephanie DeCelles – Executive Director Client Engagement
Nat Carrey – Managing Director
Andrea McDowell – Director of Client Engagement
Tiffany Hu – Managing Partner
Emma Chen – Vice President
Yvonne Kang – Senior Account Director
Jessie Wang – Senior Account Manager

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

