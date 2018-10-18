Search
open x
3 days ago
Coca-Cola-focused WPP Open X names Andrew Keller global chief creative officer
Keller has worked at Meta for the last seven years and at CP+B.
Oct 18, 2018
Six exchanges sign commitment to transparency, fairness
A group of programmatic exchanges has committed to a set of principles and said it will work with TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) to form a certification based on those principles.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins