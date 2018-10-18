open x

Coca-Cola-focused WPP Open X names Andrew Keller global chief creative officer
3 days ago
Diana Bradley

Keller has worked at Meta for the last seven years and at CP+B.

Six exchanges sign commitment to transparency, fairness
Oct 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

A group of programmatic exchanges has committed to a set of principles and said it will work with TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) to form a certification based on those principles.

