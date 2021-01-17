Marketing Analysis
Julienna Law
1 day ago

Chinese New Year isn’t looking overly prosperous for luxury

With 22 million people ordered to stay at home, this Chinese New Year celebration isn’t looking as 'over-the-top' as luxury brands had hoped.

Photo: Gucci
Photo: Gucci

Although China has been largely successful in controlling the virus, an alarming spike in cases and its first COVID-19 death since May have now rattled the country, causing it to close down just before Chinese New Year.

In Hebei, where cases have surged to over 550, officials last week imposed “wartime mode” measures, including mass testing, transportation shutdowns, and travel restrictions. As the province surrounds Beijing, the country’s seat of power, these precautions act as a “political moat.” Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, two cities with more than 17 million people, were put under lockdown as well as districts in Beijing itself. All in all, more than 22 million people have been ordered to stay indoors — double the number of people affected last January in Wuhan.

For luxury companies looking to cash in on Chinese New Year, the new lockdown measures certainly don’t inspire confidence. Ahead of the world’s biggest human migration, more local governments — including Beijing, Shanghai, Anhui, and Fujian — have advised citizens to celebrate at home, which, if heeded, could deal a blow to the travel industry and domestic tourist shopping. If not taken seriously, however, and cases skyrocket, this could lead to closures of stores and shopping malls as well as sweeping lockdowns in other luxury spending strongholds, such as Shenzhen and Chengdu.

Fortunately, many luxury brands operating in China have already ramped up their e-commerce strategies in response to last year’s outbreak. But even a strong online presence cannot fully substitute brick-and-mortar sales. When stores shuttered the first half of 2020, net profits at Louis Vuitton and Kering sank 84 and 63.4 percent, respectively. It was largely thanks to China’s reopening and revenge spending that many companies saw their numbers rebound. Prada, for one, said their China sales jumped 60 percent in June, while Louis Vuitton and Dior saw their Mainland sales more than double. Notably, Hermès reeled in $2.7 million in a single day when its flagship store reopened in Guangzhou, reiterating the continued appeal of in-person shopping.

While luxury brands probably shouldn’t bank on an “over-the-top” celebration, this doesn’t mean they can’t be bullish on the rest of the Year of the Ox. China is responding to this wave much quicker than it did before, and with better systems in place (including mass testing, contact tracing, and vaccine campaigns), the country should be able to contain the spread of infections again. And given that the country averages 109 new cases a day, things could be far worse (in comparison, the US registers a whopping 250,000 new cases each day). Brands should thus ring in the Lunar New Year with cautious optimism, hoping for a quick recovery while preparing their digital fronts for an uncertain future.

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

5 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

6 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

8 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

9 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

10 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Related Articles

The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Marketing
Jan 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase

Have luxury brands learned their lessons about CNY campaigns?
News
Jan 20, 2020
Yaling Jiang

Have luxury brands learned their lessons about CNY ...

CNY 'great migration' equals opportunity for mobile-savvy marketers
Intelligence
Jan 29, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

CNY 'great migration' equals opportunity for ...

Jetstar urges young people to forego Lunar New Year travel
Advertising
Jan 11, 2017
Ad Nut

Jetstar urges young people to forego Lunar New Year ...

Just Published

WhatsApp privacy crisis won't dent its user numbers, but will make it compete for time: Analysis
Digital
23 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

WhatsApp privacy crisis won't dent its user ...

WhatsApp has extended the deadline for the enactment of its new privacy policy following weeks of pressure, a minor victory that highlights growing privacy literacy among the public. But this is unlikely to lead to long-term shifts in power, experts believe.

Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas Greater China
Advertising
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas ...

Outgoing leader has spent 30 years in the network and has seen the business grow to more than 1100 staff across six locations.

See 7Eleven's ode to proper distancing (and more of the most popular ads from around APAC)
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

See 7Eleven's ode to proper distancing (and more of ...

APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Air New Zealand, Yuu, IM3 Ooredoo, Pepsi, Shopee, Dtac and and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

R/GA Shanghai, Publicis Luxe, MediaCom, TotallyAwesome, ADK Connect Singapore, VMLY&R Brisbane, FirmDecisions, SOPA and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.