Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific!

The editorial team would like to thank you for all the support this last year, and wish you good fortune for the year ahead. We'll be taking a break to welcome a new moon and the Year of the Dragon, resuming publication on February 14.

As we prepare to take a well-deserved break to welcome the Year of the Dragon, the team at Campaign Asia-Pacific extends our warmest wishes to our readers and the entire industry.

This past year has been a whirlwind. What started with extreme excitement with the freedom from Covid closures quickly gave way to jumpy economic uncertainties and unforeseen disruptions in the job market. Despite these obstacles, we've been heartened by the resilience and creativity of the marketing community and businesses across the APAC region.

As we bid farewell to the Rabbit and eagerly embrace the promise of the Dragon's energy, here's raising a toast to strength, resilience, and boundless growth opportunities. 

In the spirit of the Dragon, known for its wisdom and foresight, we reflect on the strides made towards a more consolidated, sustainable, and inclusive marcomms profession. From holding companies responsible for their environmental impact to navigating the nuances of artificial intelligence, breaking news, and championing innovation, the industry has shown remarkable courage and determination. 

As we pause to celebrate with our loved ones and draw inspiration from the fiery Dragon energy, we leave you to peruse through our fine Lunar New Year coverage. Thank you for your unwavering support. May the new moon bring prosperity, stability, and limitless success.

Campaign will not publish its regular newsletters on February 12 and 13. We will be back with our 7am Wake-Up bulletin on February 14.

Gong xi fa cai!  

