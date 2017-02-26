chinese new year 2024

Search
1 day ago
How brands are unleashing their inner dragons this festive season
Space Doctors' Maya Madhusoodan and Greenie Lei explore how brands in Asia are transcending conventional approaches, blending symbolism, culture, and thoughtful design to stand out this festive season.
1 day ago
How CNY is firing up cross-border e-commerce in Singapore
As the Year of the Dragon approaches, e-commerce retailers stand to soar from an influx of consumer spending, opines dLocal’s Joaquin Moreno.
1 day ago
BMW's playful take at ancient Chinese superstition in Lunar New Year campaign
The 14-minute mockumentary produced by TBWA China is driven by humour, and follows a mission led by four BMW engineers and scientists as they seek to set a path to good fortune for all.
