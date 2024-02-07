Opinions Advertising Marketing
Joaquin Moreno
1 day ago

How CNY is firing up cross-border e-commerce in Singapore

As the Year of the Dragon approaches, e-commerce retailers stand to soar from an influx of consumer spending, opines dLocal’s Joaquin Moreno.

Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

Chinese New Year (CNY) is a cultural highlight and the Year of the Dragon is poised to be no different. With Covid restrictions a thing of the past, scores of families will gather together to share dinner, red packets, and mooncakes. Against this backdrop, CNY remains a significant catalyst for growth in eCommerce sales and cross-border online shopping.

Also known as Lunar New Year, it hails the dawn of spring and is one of the most important festivals in Singapore’s calendar. This year will celebrate the Chinese zodiac’s only mythical and most powerful creature: The dragon.

On an individual level, CNY often involves indulging in self-care or dopamine purchases, spanning fashionable clothing, accessories and beauty treatments to prime consumers for the big celebrations.

Gifts also play a central role in CNY, both in showcasing commitments to close relationships and demonstrating respect to elders. Gifts convey wishes of good health, fortune and prosperity, making them a critical buy for consumers. A recent report shows that clothing, food and beauty represent some of Southeast Asia’s biggest purchases.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of global e-commerce, Asia is perhaps the world’s biggest success story, accounting for 61.4% of the anticipated online shopping, according to a PwC report. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia’s (SEA) gross merchandise value (GMV) reached US$218 billion, growing 11% year-on-year as its digital economy hit US$100 in 2023, in accordance with consulting firm, Bain. Amid this regional growth, Singapore stands out as a leader, with its eCommerce market expected to reach US$11 billion by 2025.

While many associate e-commerce with younger consumers, statistics from 2022 found almost a quarter of Singapore’s cross-border online shoppers were aged between 55 and 64 years, the largest share of the market. In contrast, just 13% of cross-border eCommerce users were between 11 and 24 years old.

Southeast Asia's e-commerce success over recent years is unsurprising. Having leapfrogged the early 2000s dotcom boom, the region has extremely high smartphone penetration and, as a result, a thriving mobile commerce economy that far outstrips its Western peers in QR code-based payments and e-wallets usage. Its ease of use and availability have therefore made e-commerce highly available to all ages and demographics in SEA.

In addition, almost all SEA markets have their own payment solutions: There is Singapore’s PayNow, Malaysia’s DuitNow, Indonesia’s BI-Fast and Thailand’s PromptPay. The region is also home to ‘super apps’ such as Grab and GoTo, alongside China’s Alipay and WeChat.

Despite the convenience these payment solutions offer with cross-border e-commerce, shoppers continue to face challenges such as delivery times and shipping fees.

A 2022 Mckinsey survey found delayed deliveries to be SEA’s biggest eCommerce pain point, alongside slow speed, poor customer service, damaged packages and poor tracking functionality.

Moreover, given CNY’s importance in uniting people and brands across Singapore and SEA, it begs the question as to why businesses still face so many hurdles in buying and selling goods across the region. Is it not time SEA’s payments ecosystem reflected its geographical and commercial interconnectivity?

Time and time again, consumers are discovering that their payment apps may only work in one or two markets. Despite its e-commerce prowess, SEA unfortunately still lacks wide-scale digital payments interoperability and uniformity.

Given that the regional and global payment landscape points towards contactless and cashless options, both payment providers and merchants will need to align in order to maximise their sales and profitability while e-commerce’s growth continues.

However, merchants can be hopeful that the Year of The Dragon will see a rise in interconnected payment platforms and e-commerce applications. When consumers can use their locally-preferred national platform without either incurring fees for themselves or the merchant, all parties win and contribute to the sector’s economic success.

The dawn of a new lunar calendar should inspire Singaporean businesses to be optimistic and chase prosperity in the year to come. Although e-commerce competition remains high, merchants deploying seamless, cost-effective, and innovative payment methods will have a significant advantage in achieving success this zodiac year and beyond.

Joaquin Moreno is head of APAC for dLocal.

Joaquin Moreno_dLocal.jpg

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

1 Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

2 Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

3 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

4 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

5 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

6 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

7 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

8 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

9 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

10 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

Related Articles

How brands are unleashing their inner dragons this festive season
1 day ago
Maya Madhusoodan

How brands are unleashing their inner dragons this ...

Roaring with the Dragon: Campaigns that are breathing fire this Lunar New Year
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Roaring with the Dragon: Campaigns that are ...

BMW's playful take at ancient Chinese superstition in Lunar New Year campaign
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

BMW's playful take at ancient Chinese superstition ...

E-commerce vs offline festive clash: Is the consumer the winner?
Nov 9, 2023
Anupama Sajeet

E-commerce vs offline festive clash: Is the ...

Just Published

Publicis Groupe forecasts up to 5% organic growth in 2024
1 hour ago
Ben Bold

Publicis Groupe forecasts up to 5% organic growth ...

Group said it was outperforming both ad holding companies and IT consulting peers.

Swipe right: Tinder's new SEA campaign taps into Gen Z's fearless approach to dating
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Swipe right: Tinder's new SEA campaign taps into ...

From fleeting sparks to enduring romances, Tinder's latest Valentine's campaign for the region promises a connection for all.

Creative Minds: From solving equations to forming narratives, Abhinav PD is all about his creative calling
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: From solving equations to forming ...

This Digitas engineer-turned-creative director savours all-things cringe, turning them instead into binge-worthy entertainment.

Twitter co-founder's Bluesky Social goes public: What are the benefits and risks for brands?
8 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Twitter co-founder's Bluesky Social goes public: ...

Intended to be a rival platform to X (formerly Twitter), the Jack Dorsey-funded app is now open to the public, but brands still seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach.