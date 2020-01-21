lunar new year

The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Jan 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Break out the red and gold... here are some products brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.

Two campaigns aim to shock people into compassion for wildlife
Feb 8, 2019
Ad Nut

Animals ask Buddha for a respite from persecution in an installation designed to encourage self-reflection over the Lunar New Year period and beyond.

How to celebrate CNY: A lesson for brands
Jan 31, 2018
Megan Gell

For companies with operations in Asia, CNY is a time for lavish events.

CNY 'great migration' equals opportunity for mobile-savvy marketers
Jan 29, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

With millions of trips made by road, rail and sea, the Lunar New Year holiday has created a captive mobile audience for marketers.

How to put a fresh spin on traditional zodiac animal motifs
Feb 10, 2017
Caroline So

Now the dust has settled on Lunar New Year, brands would do well to reflect on ways they can put a fresh spin on traditional motifs.

Jetstar urges young people to forego Lunar New Year travel
Jan 11, 2017
Ad Nut

Airline wants families to stay together for the upcoming holiday, waives flight-change fees and fare differences.

