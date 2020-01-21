lunar new year
The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Break out the red and gold... here are some products brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.
Two campaigns aim to shock people into compassion for wildlife
Animals ask Buddha for a respite from persecution in an installation designed to encourage self-reflection over the Lunar New Year period and beyond.
How to celebrate CNY: A lesson for brands
For companies with operations in Asia, CNY is a time for lavish events.
CNY 'great migration' equals opportunity for mobile-savvy marketers
With millions of trips made by road, rail and sea, the Lunar New Year holiday has created a captive mobile audience for marketers.
How to put a fresh spin on traditional zodiac animal motifs
Now the dust has settled on Lunar New Year, brands would do well to reflect on ways they can put a fresh spin on traditional motifs.
Jetstar urges young people to forego Lunar New Year travel
Airline wants families to stay together for the upcoming holiday, waives flight-change fees and fare differences.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins