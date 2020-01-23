chinese new year
Shifting CNY norms open up new opportunities for marketers
UM China-Ocean Engine report shows opportunity to build nuanced and targeted campaigns for a country in transition.
The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Break out the red and gold... here are some products brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.
Have luxury brands learned their lessons about CNY campaigns?
International luxury brands have a history of offending Chinese consumers with their campaigns during this holiday.
SK-II ad: China's single women say 'Meet Me Halfway' to pressurising parents
The latest ad in the beauty brand's Change Destiny series hopes to prompt understanding around the emotionally charged subject of young Chinese womens' futures.
Three mainland Chinese brands with fresh approaches to CNY marketing
We highlight three domestic Chinese brands utilising technology, nostalgia, and humour to their advantage.
Malaysia Airlines extends hospitality off the clock in CNY film
It's typically warm and fuzzy, but Reprise Malaysia's short film weaves airline service well with holiday values.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins