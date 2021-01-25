Marketing News Opinions
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

2021 gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase

Get ready for these totally ox-some gift ideas that brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.

Lunar new year is an amazing time to reconnect with family. It's also a perfect excuse for brands to trot out their best red, gold and zodiac-animal specialty products. As the Year of the Ox approaches, we've rounded up just a small sampling of CNY-inspired brand offerings. Have a look, and enjoy, shop, or mock, as you prefer.

Hennessy 2021 CNY limited edition cognacs (V.S.O.P & X.O)

Under the auspices of the year of the Ox, it is a time to embrace new future opportunities. Echoing the depth of tastes of Hennessy’s cognacs, the organic curves painted by world renown Chinese artist Liu Wei are an invitation to let yourself discover the highlights of a rich color palette evoking spring’s fresh cheerfulness. Open your own perceptions to this sensorial invitation.

Lots to take in here from the 'rich palette' to the 'organic curves', but seriously Hennessy, you have a product called X.O.  And this is the year of the O-X! Surely you could take advantage of such a prime opportunity to be more playful with your products?

Tea WG 2021 CNY collection brand new Green of Fujian blend

Boasting precious, downy and pale-green leaves with a delicate and refreshing infusion, this limited-edition Green of Fujian Tea is marvellously buttery with natural hints of honey and night blooming jasmine. Rich in tea polyphenols and vitamin C, the infusion yields notes of wild woodland berries with a zesty aftertaste of cedarwood...

Downy leaves, woodland berries, cedarwood aftertaste... sounds like a much more civilised substitute for camping. 

Glenfiddich special CNY 21-year-old single malt 

Chinese artist Rion Wang’s unique designs marry visual elements from the East and West. At the centrepiece is the majestic stag with its auspicious symbolism of long-life and prosperity; surrounding him is a dynamic scene of people making their journey home by road, rail, air and sea. Hidden gems waiting to be spotted include dancing lions and whisky-carrying birds, as well as playful touches such as precious casks being transported by hot air balloons.

Lovely design here combining the stories of homecomings with the successful export of Scotch to Asia. But honestly, who would entrust precious casks to hot air balloon transport, or bottles by storks?  Babies, no problem, but careful with the whiskey, please!  

Carousell offers free spring cleaning in Singapore!  

2020 was a difficult year for all of us. Carousell wants to continue the spirit of giving by providing a fresh start this new year. Nominate anyone, yourself included, who has been tirelessly working throughout 2020, or has had a particularly rough year and may need a little help putting the spring back in spring-cleaning in 2021. 

Best idea so far! Ten well-deserving nominees will have their house fully cleaned by Carousell's Home Services, for free. Click here to submit your entry by January 30.

Oh, and Carousell has CNY products too...

Ring in an Ox-picious New Year with these adorable chubby Ox-shaped pineapple tarts from home bakers on Carousell. While visiting (in small and safe groups) with these goodies in hand, make sure you’re decked in your New Year best. Switch it up with a trendy and unorthod-Ox mask. 

Oooh, double-ox puns! Xoxo for you, Carousell. 

Mira Place's 'Windmills of Luck' display in Hong Kong

Composed by more than 200 paper windmills, “Sea of Romantic Windmills” and “Endless Blessing Windmill Swing” are made with environmentally friendly materials, and the variety of colors adds elegance and vibrance. The 6-meter-tall “Fortune Windmill Tower”, together with a wide range of New Year shopping and dining promotions up to 70% off, and surprise giveaways of eco-friendly mini windmills on specified dates will definitely make this CNY even merrier.

Lots of nice eco-friendly windmills here at this Nathan Road shopping, dining and hotel hub, but the activation doesn't blow us away. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

