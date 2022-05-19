Digital Media News
Robert Sawatzky
21 hours ago

Cheil invests in Korean metaverse company EVR Studio

Cheil's largest investment in Korea, EVR develops metaverse content with proprietary tech, including virtual spaces and digital versions of humans, including top Korean celebrity Kim Soo-Hyun.

Cheil invests in Korean metaverse company EVR Studio

Cheil has followed through on its recent strategic pivot towards a metaverse-based business model with a KRW 17 billion (US $13.35 million) investment in EVR Studio, a leading Korean-based virtual content production company.

The deal, representing Cheil's largest investment in Korea for an undisclosed stake in EVR, includes a business cooperation agreement that gives Cheil and its clients access to EVR's proprietary technologies for creating virtual spaces and digital humans. 

EVR Studio was founded in Seoul in 2016 and has grown its business in visual effects with gaming and enterntainment companies to focus on the research and development of metaverse technology. The company says it has about 70 employees, 80% of whom are technical professionals with experience working for Hollywood effects studios or major game-developers. 

Among its recent content projects, EVR has created a VR film and exhibition based on the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite, the world’s first multi-sensory immersive cinematic 4DX VR film, Stay with Me, and is developing a new game based on the webtoon Mudang.

More notabliy, EVR has garnered headlines for developing digital versions of top Korean celebrities like Kim Soo-Hyun alongside other virtual influencers who appear in ads, games and films. 

“This strategic investment and close collaboration will strengthen Cheil Worldwide’s metaverse content production capabilities amid the rapid shift towards metaverse-oriented contents in the global advertisement market,” said Cheil Worldwide president and CEO, Jeongkeun Yoo.

Cheil says its business and technology cooperation with EVR aims to include a range of value-added services for clients, such as AI-powered branded humans, virtual studios and interactive content. 

L-R: Honggu Jung, Cheil Worldwide CFO, Jeongkeun Yoo, Cheil Worldwide President and CEO, Jaehwan Kim Co-CEO and Yongki Yoon Co-CEO, EVR Studio

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

5 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Cheil Worldwide creates Cheil Connec+ to boost agility
Advertising
Apr 14, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Cheil Worldwide creates Cheil Connec+ to boost agility

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse offerings
Advertising
Apr 22, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse ...

Cheil Worldwide doubles down on digital offerings
Advertising
Apr 6, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cheil Worldwide doubles down on digital offerings

Agency Report Card 2021: Cheil Worldwide
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Cheil Worldwide

Just Published

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global chief diversity, social impact officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ewan Larkin

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global ...

Martin will lead strategy on all diversity-related matters and expand the company’s equity and inclusion practices.

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival
Digital
8 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowlan...

In an exclusive interview, Dogstudio explains why it selected Dept over other suitors, and the agency group provides insight into its acquisition strategy.

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space with its latest ad product
Marketing
8 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space ...

Advertisers can crowdsource ‘authentic’ content that won’t feel like an ad.

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global head of inclusive design
News
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global ...

The agency is doubling down on inclusive design as clients look to create more accessible solutions for consumers.