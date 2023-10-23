News Advertising Media Technology
Shawn Lim
4 days ago

Catherine Flynn leaves Meta to join LinkedIn as agency lead

Exclusive: Campaign understands Catherine Flynn, who left Meta at the end of August, is now at LinkedIn where she is director of agency development and marketer education for APAC.

Catherine Flynn has left Meta to join LinkedIn to lead the platform’s agency development and marketers’ education in Asia-Pacific, Campaign can reveal. 

Flynn spent 11 years at Meta in various marketing roles globally, and was most recently senior director of global customer marketing. She led marketing for Meta's global agency, clients and partnerships, categories and engineering businesses, including environmental and social governance (ESG). 

Flynn also led global marketing for Meta's gaming and app monetisation business from 2020 to 2023 and served as executive sponsor for the Women@ Meta Singapore chapter in the same period. 

Flynn’s new title at Microsoft-owned LinkedIn will be director of agency development and marketer education for APAC, where she will lead the team responsible for building partnerships with advertising, marketing and media agencies. 

She will also oversee the efforts to develop and deliver scaled education programs to help marketers augment their platform expertise and B2B marketing capabilities. 

Flynn joins LinkedIn on the back of the platform recently announcing close to 700 job cuts for the second time this year, with departments like engineering, finance and human resources groups affected. It is unclear if the APAC office was impacted. 

LinkedIn declined to comment about Flynn's new role when approached by Campaign.

Source:
Campaign Asia
