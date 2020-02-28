linkedin

LinkedIn is testing shortform video 'stories' feature
Feb 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

LinkedIn is testing shortform video 'stories' feature

The network wants to inject some 'light, creative' formats into the business networking world.

Slow and steady wins the marketing race, says LinkedIn
Oct 30, 2019
Michael Heusner

Slow and steady wins the marketing race, says LinkedIn

"ROI is a marathon, but too many marketers have been busy sprinting."

Marketing-sales misalignment equals massive waste: LinkedIn
Aug 16, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Marketing-sales misalignment equals massive waste: LinkedIn

Businesses should stop focusing on handing off leads, because misalignment costs businesses $41 trillion a year globally, according to speakers at a LinkedIn event.

LinkedIn introduces video for Sponsored Content
Apr 3, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

LinkedIn introduces video for Sponsored Content

Finally catching up to informal social-media networks, LinkedIn has launched a video format option within its Sponsored Content unit.

Recruiter Tyron Giuliani leaves Optia to focus on coaching
Jan 12, 2018
David Blecken

Recruiter Tyron Giuliani leaves Optia to focus on coaching

The executive search specialist says advertising agencies are grossly under-using LinkedIn as a means of generating new business.

LinkedIn pushes out video for sponsored content
Oct 13, 2017
Emily Tan

LinkedIn pushes out video for sponsored content

Advertisers will be able to post video through LinkedIn Campaign Manager, their company page or their showcase page.

