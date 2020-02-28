LinkedIn is testing shortform video 'stories' feature
The network wants to inject some 'light, creative' formats into the business networking world.
Slow and steady wins the marketing race, says LinkedIn
"ROI is a marathon, but too many marketers have been busy sprinting."
Marketing-sales misalignment equals massive waste: LinkedIn
Businesses should stop focusing on handing off leads, because misalignment costs businesses $41 trillion a year globally, according to speakers at a LinkedIn event.
LinkedIn introduces video for Sponsored Content
Finally catching up to informal social-media networks, LinkedIn has launched a video format option within its Sponsored Content unit.
Recruiter Tyron Giuliani leaves Optia to focus on coaching
The executive search specialist says advertising agencies are grossly under-using LinkedIn as a means of generating new business.
LinkedIn pushes out video for sponsored content
Advertisers will be able to post video through LinkedIn Campaign Manager, their company page or their showcase page.
