Advertising PR News
Alison Weissbrot
21 hours ago

Cannes Lions responds to DE&I controversy

The organisation formally apologised to former dean Abraham Abbi Asefaw and committed to further improvements.

(Getty)
(Getty)

The Cannes International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday (May 26) issued a formal public apology to Abraham Abbi Asefaw, a former Dean of its Roger Hatchuel Academy learning program who called the organisation out for a lack of diversity. 

Last week, Asefaw tweeted about how the organisation removed him as the only person of colour serving as a dean for the program and replaced him with a white person after months of emphasising the importance of having BIPOC leadership on the program. 

Cannes Lions referred to the decision as a “quick fix,” further exacerbating the issue. 

Asefaw’s tweet thread sparked backlash across the industry, with more than 87% of respondents to a Campaign US Twitter poll agreeing that Cannes Lions has a diversity problem reflective of the industry at large. 

After meeting with Asefaw privately last week to discuss the faux pas, Cannes Lions issued a formal apology on its website specifically to Asefaw as well as “the many other individuals in the community that we may have hurt.”

The organisation said the Roger Hatchuel learning academy will be run by two program alums from Kenya and Ecuador alongside a course facilitator, and the program “has been designed in conjunction with a network of academy graduates from a wide range of backgrounds.” It did not share specific names. 

The statement went on: “In 2022, we will ensure that our pool of educators, across all our programs, is appropriately diverse by implementing best hiring practices to ensure we have a diverse slate of candidates to choose from.”

Cannes then went on to “acknowledge we need help to understand what happened in Abraham’s case, examine our practices in all areas of the business and make changes where they are needed.” The organisation will engage a specialist DE&I consultancy to conduct an independent report on all of its programs and practices, and work with them along with the Cannes DE&I leadership committee to implement their recommendations. 

“We will report on each stage of the process and we will share with our community the policies on DE&I that are defined as part of the process,” the statement reads. “We hope and believe that with the help of clear, expert outside eyes we will make the step-change that is clearly necessary.”

The statement concludes with Cannes Lions recognising and taking “its responsibility as a leader of the industry very seriously.” 

“We know we have a unique platform to drive positive change,” the statement continued. “We feel fortunate to have worked with many in the industry on initiatives that are contributing to this change. 

“But the events of this week showed us that we are only as strong as our weakest link. If our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion doesn’t extend to every part of what we do, then it doesn’t extend to any part of what we do.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Related Articles

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a difference on DEI
Advertising
Dec 15, 2020
Matthew Miller

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a ...

Agencies ramp up inclusion efforts for the disabled community
Advertising
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Agencies ramp up inclusion efforts for the disabled ...

I'm losing my mind, let's talk about it: what I've learned about living through menopause
Advertising
Mar 29, 2021
Melissa Robertson

I'm losing my mind, let's talk about it: what I've ...

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging
Advertising
Mar 10, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Just Published

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.