Campaign360 agenda released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the agenda for Campaign360, which returns in a new format in 2021, taking place online May 4 through 6.

With the theme of 'Evolving identity', Campaign360 will unite senior brand marketers and C-suite executives to address the transition into a privacy-first future.

The event will kick off with the release of the results of 'The Price of Privacy', an exclusive survey which is being conducted by Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the World Federation of Advertisers. The survey of brands, publishers and media agencies is exploring the fast-changing data-privacy landscape in APAC and its impact on advertising.

The Campaign360 agenda includes:

Research results: The Price of Privacy

To prioritise consumer privacy in APAC, or to not

Brand case study: Putting consumer privacy first

Adaptability and consolidation in the global agency business

Alternative methods to third-party cookies and targeting

The return of context

Dissecting the privacy landscape in Asia

Global marketing trials and tribulations

Liberating marketing effectiveness through creativity

The fight against ad fraud is far from over

Shifting to brand in 2021

Brand case study: Balancing customer experience with consumer privacy

The big mistakes to avoid with addressable marketing

The next wave of transformation in Digital India

360 Debates: Should consumers pay for privacy?

A future of responsible media and platforms

Working together on global problems

Publisher solutions to targeting and first-party data

Innovation in APAC: the Asian businesses driving innovation in technology

Leaders in Media & Marketing digest

The 2021 Campaign360 experience is designed to help energise the industry’s approach to creative media through a focused and innovative content programme, so our community can confidently and creatively transition into the next age.

Campaign360 is a mixed format event, bringing together an invitation-only community through a personalised and tailored programme, put together virtually and through private small-scale events. Plus, for the first time, Campaign360 opens the virtual doors to everyone, so you can enjoy the content programme as a spectator.

