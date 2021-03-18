Campaign360 agenda released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the agenda for Campaign360, which returns in a new format in 2021, taking place online May 4 through 6.
With the theme of 'Evolving identity', Campaign360 will unite senior brand marketers and C-suite executives to address the transition into a privacy-first future.
The event will kick off with the release of the results of 'The Price of Privacy', an exclusive survey which is being conducted by Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the World Federation of Advertisers. The survey of brands, publishers and media agencies is exploring the fast-changing data-privacy landscape in APAC and its impact on advertising.
The Campaign360 agenda includes:
- Research results: The Price of Privacy
- To prioritise consumer privacy in APAC, or to not
- Brand case study: Putting consumer privacy first
- Adaptability and consolidation in the global agency business
- Alternative methods to third-party cookies and targeting
- The return of context
- Dissecting the privacy landscape in Asia
- Global marketing trials and tribulations
- Liberating marketing effectiveness through creativity
- The fight against ad fraud is far from over
- Shifting to brand in 2021
- Brand case study: Balancing customer experience with consumer privacy
- The big mistakes to avoid with addressable marketing
- The next wave of transformation in Digital India
- 360 Debates: Should consumers pay for privacy?
- A future of responsible media and platforms
- Working together on global problems
- Publisher solutions to targeting and first-party data
- Innovation in APAC: the Asian businesses driving innovation in technology
- Leaders in Media & Marketing digest
The 2021 Campaign360 experience is designed to help energise the industry’s approach to creative media through a focused and innovative content programme, so our community can confidently and creatively transition into the next age.
Campaign360 is a mixed format event, bringing together an invitation-only community through a personalised and tailored programme, put together virtually and through private small-scale events. Plus, for the first time, Campaign360 opens the virtual doors to everyone, so you can enjoy the content programme as a spectator.
