News
Staff
1 day ago

Campaign360 agenda released

You can still participate in our exclusive research into privacy with Forrester and WFA, the release of which will kick off the virtual event taking place May 4 through 6.

Campaign360 agenda released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the agenda for Campaign360, which returns in a new format in 2021, taking place online May 4 through 6.

With the theme of 'Evolving identity', Campaign360 will unite senior brand marketers and C-suite executives to address the transition into a privacy-first future.

The event will kick off with the release of the results of 'The Price of Privacy', an exclusive survey which is being conducted by Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the World Federation of Advertisers. The survey of brands, publishers and media agencies is exploring the fast-changing data-privacy landscape in APAC and its impact on advertising.

The survey is still ongoing, and we would greatly appreciate your input: Take the survey now.

The Campaign360 agenda includes: 

  • Research results: The Price of Privacy
  • To prioritise consumer privacy in APAC, or to not
  • Brand case study: Putting consumer privacy first
  • Adaptability and consolidation in the global agency business
  • Alternative methods to third-party cookies and targeting
  • The return of context
  • Dissecting the privacy landscape in Asia
  • Global marketing trials and tribulations
  • Liberating marketing effectiveness through creativity
  • The fight against ad fraud is far from over
  • Shifting to brand in 2021
  • Brand case study: Balancing customer experience with consumer privacy
  • The big mistakes to avoid with addressable marketing
  • The next wave of transformation in Digital India
  • 360 Debates: Should consumers pay for privacy?
  • A future of responsible media and platforms
  • Working together on global problems
  • Publisher solutions to targeting and first-party data
  • Innovation in APAC: the Asian businesses driving innovation in technology
  • Leaders in Media & Marketing digest

The 2021 Campaign360 experience is designed to help energise the industry’s approach to creative media through a focused and innovative content programme, so our community can confidently and creatively transition into the next age.

Campaign360 is a mixed format event, bringing together an invitation-only community through a personalised and tailored programme, put together virtually and through private small-scale events. Plus, for the first time, Campaign360 opens the virtual doors to everyone, so you can enjoy the content programme as a spectator.

Spectator passes for Campaign360 are now available. Register now

For more details on the agenda and speakers, please visit the Campaign360 website.

For event enquiries, please contact: Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events Content.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

6 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

7 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

9 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

10 IWD dos and don'ts for brands

Related Articles

Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity
Advertising
Dec 17, 2020
Staff

Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity

Campaign360 promises 'fiery' programme
Advertising
Jan 30, 2020
Staff

Campaign360 promises 'fiery' programme

Announcement: Campaign360 moves to May 27
Advertising
Feb 5, 2020
Staff

Announcement: Campaign360 moves to May 27

Campaign360 2019 programme agenda announced
Media
Feb 12, 2019
Staff

Campaign360 2019 programme agenda announced

Just Published

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of irreverent lullabies
The Work
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of ...

How do you send troubled Aussies off to dreamland? With profane lullabies and sleep tonics, of course.

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: It was a year of plunging declines and rapid recoveries for M&C Saatchi in 2020, that meant the agency network spent most of its time planning for normalcy rather than developing new products.