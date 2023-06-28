Campaign at Cannes 2023: What the creative strategy jury saw in the work

The Cannes Lions Creative Strategy jury was headed up by Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia CEO Amrita Randhawa this year. It awarded France's first Grand Prix in the category to Publicis Sapient Paris' work for Renault on the “Renault-Plug-Inn” campaign.

Although New Zealand picked up three of 25 Lions awarded in the category, including a Gold and Silver for Special Auckland's 'The Last Performance', the only winner from Asia was a Bronze for Leo Burnett Mumbai's 'The Missing Chapter' for P&G Whisper.

In Cannes, Campaign caught up with Randhawa to discuss the work in the category and how entries from Asia can to better. Take a listen below.

What stood out in the work in the creative strategy category?

Getting serious about comedy

How can work from Asia perform better in this category?

Brands have long pushed for more effective work at Cannes. Are we seeing this?