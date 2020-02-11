amrita randhawa
MediaWorks 2020 announces chair, mentors
These agency leaders from across the region will provide mentorship during the four-day training workshop in Bangkok May 13 through 16.
5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.
2018 is the year of the GIF: Spikes Media president Amrita Randhawa
The CEO of Mindshare Asia Pacific discusses the media discipline's unique place in the industry and her favourite recent game-changing campaigns ahead of judging at the year's Spikes Asia.
Amrita Randhawa to lead Mindshare China as new president
SHANGHAI - Mindshare China has named Amrita Randhawa, currently regional client leader, as president of Mindshare China, while also promoting Linda Lin and Karl Cluck.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins