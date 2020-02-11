amrita randhawa

MediaWorks 2020 announces chair, mentors
Feb 11, 2020
Staff

These agency leaders from across the region will provide mentorship during the four-day training workshop in Bangkok May 13 through 16.

5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Feb 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.

2018 is the year of the GIF: Spikes Media president Amrita Randhawa
Sep 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

The CEO of Mindshare Asia Pacific discusses the media discipline's unique place in the industry and her favourite recent game-changing campaigns ahead of judging at the year's Spikes Asia.

Amrita Randhawa to lead Mindshare China as new president
Nov 19, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Mindshare China has named Amrita Randhawa, currently regional client leader, as president of Mindshare China, while also promoting Linda Lin and Karl Cluck.

