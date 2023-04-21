Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

BuzzFeed shuts down unprofitable news business for good

Despite winning a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for coverage of China's mass detention of Muslims, BuzzFeed News' journalistic success has not delivered business results.

BuzzFeed shuts down unprofitable news business for good

BuzzFeed has announced plans to shut down its news division, which was once considered a serious challenger to legacy media companies.  

This  latest move comes as the company seeks to refocus on its core business of producing quirky lists and cooking videos. The decision will result in the layoff of around 15% of BuzzFeed's workforce, or 180 employees, in business, content, tech and administration.

HuffPost will now become BuzzFeed's primary news division. 

Announcing the move to staff, chief executive Jonah Peretti admitted he made the wrong decision to overinvest in BuzzFeed News because “I love their work and mission so much”.  

“This made me slow to accept that the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media,” said Peretti. 

Shutting down its news division is therefore in effect the result of BuzzFeed's inability to find a working business model for its news division, which was a consistent money loser. Like other digital media outlets, BuzzFeed's reliance on advertising made it vulnerable to downturns as advertisers shifted to TikTok and other social media platforms. During the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn BuzzFeed's business overall further declined.

Once considered to be a digital new journalism business of the future, BuzzFeed instead began to see the same writing on the wall as its traditional news media counterparts.

In 2020, BuzzFeed announced its decision to scale back its news operations in Australia and the UK due to "economic and strategic reasons" during a "difficult period". As a result, ten employees in the UK were placed on furlough while four in Australia were affected.  

The company stated that it would no longer cover local news in the two countries but would continue to serve audiences with relevant English-language news from its other outposts.  

It planned to retain editorial staff in the UK who are dedicated to producing globally-relevant news in areas such as social news, celebrity, and investigations. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

2 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

3 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

5 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

6 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

7 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

8 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

9 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

10 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Related Articles

Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch
May 15, 2020

Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media
Mar 5, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

Lego Group builds towards global media review
Mar 23, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Lego Group builds towards global media review

Muck Rack expands global media monitoring
Mar 22, 2023
Natasha Bach

Muck Rack expands global media monitoring

Just Published

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design ...

Following the merger of Design Bridge and Superunion last summer, leaders of the new company discuss their new identity and organisation in Asia.

Samsung app-tivates audience in latest viral campaign
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Samsung app-tivates audience in latest viral campaign

Playing on consumers' deepest anxiety, Samsung's new campaign talks about the ease of switching phone brands amid dwindling global sales.

Agency Report Card 2022: Initiative
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Initiative

As it expanded its relationship with Amazon, Initiative invested in developing new technology out of APAC.

Sprout Social rolls out AI-powered features
1 day ago
Natasha Bach

Sprout Social rolls out AI-powered features

The company is building on the platform’s proprietary machine learning and automation capabilities.