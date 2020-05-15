buzzfeed

Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch
May 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch

News publishers are taking drastic cost-cutting measures as they deal with plummeting ad revenue. In APAC, Buzzfeed's Australian staff and Quartz's Hong Kong office are affected.

Twitter bolsters video with 30 new media partnerships, renewals
May 2, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Twitter bolsters video with 30 new media partnerships, renewals

BC, Vice News and Hearst Magazines Digital Media are producing original and live shows for the social media platform.

Mondelez launches content deal with Buzzfeed within new marketing model
Jun 1, 2016
Omar Oakes

Mondelez launches content deal with Buzzfeed within new marketing model

Mondelez International is partnering with Buzzfeed as part of new branded content strategy after claiming interruptive advertising is "becoming irrelevant".

How big of a deal is Buzzfeed's JV with Yahoo?
Aug 20, 2015
Emily Tan

How big of a deal is Buzzfeed's JV with Yahoo?

The joint-venture between Yahoo Japan and Buzzfeed has the digital press buzzing, but how important is it for the media industry? GroupM Japan's head of interaction, Shawn Finn, shares his point of view with us in this Q&A.

Cannes: Buzzfeed mulls TV debut
Jun 24, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Cannes: Buzzfeed mulls TV debut

CANNES - BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti’s next step is to venture into television and use the company’s experience to do TV in a different way, he told a small gathering of people at a private session hosted by SapientNitro in Cannes.

Social Matters: BuzzFeed keen to open sales in Asia
May 23, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Social Matters: BuzzFeed keen to open sales in Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - Keith Hernandez, VP of international advertising for BuzzFeed, talked to Campaign Asia-Pacific at the Social Matters conference about the publication’s plans for the region.

