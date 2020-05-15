buzzfeed
Quartz, BuzzFeed retrench staff amid COVID-19 crunch
News publishers are taking drastic cost-cutting measures as they deal with plummeting ad revenue. In APAC, Buzzfeed's Australian staff and Quartz's Hong Kong office are affected.
Twitter bolsters video with 30 new media partnerships, renewals
BC, Vice News and Hearst Magazines Digital Media are producing original and live shows for the social media platform.
Mondelez launches content deal with Buzzfeed within new marketing model
Mondelez International is partnering with Buzzfeed as part of new branded content strategy after claiming interruptive advertising is "becoming irrelevant".
How big of a deal is Buzzfeed's JV with Yahoo?
The joint-venture between Yahoo Japan and Buzzfeed has the digital press buzzing, but how important is it for the media industry? GroupM Japan's head of interaction, Shawn Finn, shares his point of view with us in this Q&A.
Cannes: Buzzfeed mulls TV debut
CANNES - BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti’s next step is to venture into television and use the company’s experience to do TV in a different way, he told a small gathering of people at a private session hosted by SapientNitro in Cannes.
Social Matters: BuzzFeed keen to open sales in Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - Keith Hernandez, VP of international advertising for BuzzFeed, talked to Campaign Asia-Pacific at the Social Matters conference about the publication’s plans for the region.
