Buzz around the IPL 2023 grew by 44%: Wavemaker report

Buzz around the IPL 2023 grew by 44% over last year according to Wavemaker Mesh's 'Earned Equity' report for 2023.

The consumption of video content (video views on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for teams and sponsors) saw an increase of 223% compared to 2022. 21 billion views were garnered around IPL content this year compared to 6.5 billion in 2022 and 4.1 billion in 2021.

Tata, the lead sponsor of the tournament, leads the 'buzziest brands' ranking. Vi, JioCinema, Dream11, and Paytm followed.

Jio topped the 'most visible principal sponsor brands' on social. Gulf Oil was second, followed by Slice and Happilo.

JioCinema's ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar for the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings game topped the 'most viral video ads' list. Jio Cinema had three more ads in the top four. Garnier Men's film featuring the Mumbai Indians was fifth. Qatar Airways' film to announce its partnership with RCB was sixth, followed by JioCimena's 'Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan' during Tata IPL. Mahindra XUV400 (Electrifying fun), Astral Adhesives (Bondtite) and Luminious completed the top 10.