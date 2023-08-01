News Advertising Marketing Customer Experience
Buzz around the IPL 2023 grew by 44%: Wavemaker report

Tata leads the 'buzziest brands' ranking, while JioCinema's film tops 'most viral ad' during the tournament

Buzz around the IPL 2023 grew by 44% over last year according to Wavemaker Mesh's 'Earned Equity' report for 2023.
 
The consumption of video content (video views on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for teams and sponsors) saw an increase of 223% compared to 2022. 21 billion views were garnered around IPL content this year compared to 6.5 billion in 2022 and 4.1 billion in 2021.
 
Tata, the lead sponsor of the tournament, leads the 'buzziest brands' ranking. Vi, JioCinema, Dream11, and Paytm followed.
 
Jio topped the 'most visible principal sponsor brands' on social. Gulf Oil was second, followed by Slice and Happilo. 
 
JioCinema's ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar for the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings game topped the 'most viral video ads' list. Jio Cinema had three more ads in the top four. Garnier Men's film featuring the Mumbai Indians was fifth. Qatar Airways' film to announce its partnership with RCB was sixth, followed by JioCimena's 'Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan' during Tata IPL. Mahindra XUV400 (Electrifying fun), Astral Adhesives (Bondtite) and Luminious completed the top 10.
 
According to the study, the social media earned media value of the IPL was INR 3,738 crore and sponsors earned media value was INR 871 crore.
 
The IPL is second to the English Premier League (football) in terms of popularity. The NBA is third, followed by the NFL and MLB.
 
The most popular teams this year were champions Chennai Super Kings, followed by runner-up Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
 
The most popular player on social media was Virat Kohli with an index score of 100. This score is based on social chatter, sentiment and popularity. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was second with a score of 93 followed by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Shubman Gill topped the 'upcoming players' list.
 
Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker, said, “I am extremely pleased to introduce the highly anticipated eighth edition of the ground-breaking earned equity report, meticulously crafted by our in-house MESH team. In today's competitive landscape, brands cannot afford to overlook the power of social conversations. I believe, the earned equity report can serve as a valuable resource for brands, offering them the insights they need to navigate the ever-changing social media landscape and reach new heights in terms of audience engagement and brand awareness. This report is a reflection of our commitment to staying ahead of the curve, leveraging the power of data analysis and cutting-edge technologies to provide our clients with unparalleled insights and guidance”.

 

