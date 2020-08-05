ipl
In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.
Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
The IPL Governing Council was reviewing sponsorship deals from Chinese companies following the border skirmish between India and China
Football boots rival sports into touch
F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.
Indian Premier League evolves into platform brands can't ignore
The energy and story of the IPL is now building strong momentum. Brands need to raise their game too, treating the IPL as a strategic opportunity—not just a tactical no-brainer.
Vena to sell 24 million video ads in Indian Premier League coverage
ASIA-PACIFIC - Video network operator Vena has signed an agreement with the India Times to sell ad inventory across the region for the Times' coverage of the India Premier League (IPL).
YouTube trials live streaming platform
GLOBAL - Google-owned video sharing site YouTube has begun trailing a new live streaming platform over two days from 13 to 14 August, which could lead to it launching a permanent live streaming function for content producers worldwide.
