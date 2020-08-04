Marketing News
Staff Reporters
Aug 5, 2020

In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor

Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.

In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is now set to drop its lead sponsorship of the Indian Premier League according to multiple reports. 

A public outcry over the sponsorship amid Chinese-Indian tensions in recent days loomed over the deal, though its unclear if this swayed the Chinese smartphone brand to exit the tournament. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reported in The Hindu to have held a conference call with Vivo representatives on Tuesday during which it was decided by both parties to terminate the existing five-year deal after just two years.

However, the report says this year may be treated as a one-year moratorium and Vivo and BCCI could renegotiate a new deal beginning next year. 

The reverse move comes just two days after a BCCI once again named Vivo as the title sponsor.  Sharp public criticism in the days following then overshadowed the announcement. 

One BCCI insider in The Hindu report however, suggested that Vivo's latest decision had more to do with their demands to renegotiate a new deal. 

Vivo attained the title sponsorship first in 2015, for two years initially but retained the rights, signing a five-year contract set to run from 2017 to 2022, valued around US $341 million according to ESPN

For more in-depth analysis from Campaign India blogger Sandeep Goyal on what Vivo's IPL exit means, read more here

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
Marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian ...

Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling smartphone brand in India
Marketing
Feb 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling ...

Football boots rival sports into touch
Advertising
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Football boots rival sports into touch

IPL to review Vivo, other sponsorship deals after Indo-China border tension
Advertising
Jun 22, 2020
Campaign India Team

IPL to review Vivo, other sponsorship deals after ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
26 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.