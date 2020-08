The Indian Premier League has announced that Vivo will continue as the title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the cricket tournament.

In June, the IPL Governing Council had taken to social media to announce that it will be reviewing sponsorship deals as a result of the India-China border skirmish.

The Men's IPL will be played between 19 September and 10 November across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The Women’s T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE between 1-10 November.