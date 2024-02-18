News
Campaign India Team
20 hours ago

Puma and Delhi Capitals team up for WPL and IPL

The sports brand signed a multi-year deal as the official kit partner for Delhi Capitals, aiming to further its footprint in the cricketing landscape.

Puma India has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as its official kit partner, ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) season. 
 
With this alliance, the sports brand aims to further its footprint in the cricketing landscape. 
 
With this multi-year alliance, Puma will also deepen engagement with Delhi Capital’s fandom and tap into the growing pool of sporting talent in the region.
 
As a kit partner, Puma's logo will be present on the leading arm of the jersey of both the men's and women's teams of the Delhi Capitals. 
 
Inspired by the pulse of the country’s capital, the jersey incorporates the route map of the Delhi Metro Rail. The players’ kit will also comprise training wear, accessories, travel gear and athleisure, capturing the same design aesthetic as the jersey. 
 
This partnership also reinforces the long-standing relationship between Puma and Delhi Capital's parent company JSW through the sports brand’s association with Bengaluru Football Club. 
 
Sukhvinder Singh, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “Delhi Capitals is beyond thrilled to partner with Puma for both our women’s and men’s squads. Being a franchise that focuses on young cricketing talent has always been crucial for us, which makes our association with a youth brand like Puma an organic one. We’re confident that this partnership which kicks off with the upcoming seasons of the Women’s Premier League and the Indian Premier League is going to be a cracking success.”
 
Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, Puma India said, "We are thrilled to partner with Delhi Capitals and begin our association with the young vibrant team. Delhi is emerging as a huge magnet for sporting talent with an inimitable fanbase that has a pulse on the city’s soul and local culture. As a brand, Puma has continuously championed cricket across levels, and this alliance underscores our commitment towards building the future generation of cricket as well as strong sports merchandising assets. We believe in the power of cricket to unite people, ignite aspirations and are here to push cricket and cricket culture forward."
 
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

