Brand beware: This TikTok trend is threatening food businesses

Sometimes you just don’t want to know how the sausage is made -- or how your favorite fast-food meals and drinks are concocted.

But like it or not, restaurant staffers are using TikTok to lift the veil on certain secrets best left behind the kitchen door.

One Dunkin’ employee posted two TikTok videos in recent weeks “exposing” the company to her followers because she is quitting her job at the coffee and doughnut brand. One video, showing how different menu items are made has amassed 6.7 million views and the other, featuring the chain’s avocado toast, has been watched 5 million times.

McDonald’s employees have also posted unflattering videos giving consumers behind-the-scenes looks at its meals. A woman claiming to be a McDonald’s employee this year posted a TikTok video showing the ”disgusting” conditions of one of the fast-food chain’s ice cream machines. In December, TikTok user and supposed McDonald’s employee @thatonedepressedginger posted a viral video showing how the McRib sandwich is cooked and stored. The video caption describes the process as “nasty.”

KFC’s gravy-making process was also revealed by a U.K.-based worker on TikTok, grossing out the platform’s users.