Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay
Richard Edelman says PR is well-placed to bounce back after a spring that was “no fun”.
Talent jumping ship from agency to brand is not just about names and perks: Grace Blue
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Recruitment firm’s 2019 Migration Report argues work-life balance and meaningful work is what’s spurring the moves.
Dentsu Aegis confirms death of Indonesia employee at company offsite
Isobar employee passed away following evening of drinking at retreat.
Making people "fit" is team-building done wrong
Ogilvy's APAC managing partner and head of social discusses how embracing a diverse workforce means not forcing employees to 'fit'.
WPP staff stunned by 'serious' Sorrell investigation
Most WPP staff were stunned by the news that Sir Martin Sorrell is facing an investigation into his personal conduct and use of company assets.
SPH sees $75 million drop in ad revenue
Singapore Press Holdings' results were boosted by divestments and greater cost savings.
