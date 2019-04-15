staff

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Richard Edelman says PR is well-placed to bounce back after a spring that was “no fun”.

Talent jumping ship from agency to brand is not just about names and perks: Grace Blue
Apr 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Talent jumping ship from agency to brand is not just about names and perks: Grace Blue

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Recruitment firm’s 2019 Migration Report argues work-life balance and meaningful work is what’s spurring the moves.

Dentsu Aegis confirms death of Indonesia employee at company offsite
Jan 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Dentsu Aegis confirms death of Indonesia employee at company offsite

Isobar employee passed away following evening of drinking at retreat.

Making people
Jul 17, 2018
Rick Boost

Making people "fit" is team-building done wrong

Ogilvy's APAC managing partner and head of social discusses how embracing a diverse workforce means not forcing employees to 'fit'.

WPP staff stunned by 'serious' Sorrell investigation
Apr 5, 2018
Gideon Spanier

WPP staff stunned by 'serious' Sorrell investigation

Most WPP staff were stunned by the news that Sir Martin Sorrell is facing an investigation into his personal conduct and use of company assets.

SPH sees $75 million drop in ad revenue
Oct 12, 2017
Faaez Samadi

SPH sees $75 million drop in ad revenue

Singapore Press Holdings' results were boosted by divestments and greater cost savings.

