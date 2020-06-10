fast food
Alistair Macrow takes on global CMO role at McDonald's
Colin Mitchell exits 'in search of new challenge'.
Dunkin' Donuts CMO Tony Weisman to step down in December
It comes just days after he spoke at an ANA conference about the brand's transformation.
Fast-food players must find their place in China's new context
Localisation has taken foreign brands far in the quick-serve food industry in China. But the same old tricks are no longer enough.
Y&R appointed as AOR for Burger King China
SHANGHAI - Y&R Shanghai has been appointed to help Burger King (汉堡王) expand in the China market as the fast-food chain tries to recover from lingering effects of July's meat supplier scandal.
Jardine Restaurant Group acquires KFC franchises in Hong Kong and Macau
HONG KONG – The future of the KFC brand in Hong Kong and Macau now rests with Jardine Restaurant Group which has acquired the KFC franchise in Hong Kong and Macau from Yum Brands, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.
Red Rooster launches RoosterRaps with fun campaign in Australia
SYDNEY - Red Rooster, an Australian fast food chain, has launched its new range of wraps—‘RoosterRaps’, with a humorous TV campaign.
