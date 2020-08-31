kitchen
Brand beware: This TikTok trend is threatening food businesses
Restaurant workers are dishing on what really goes on in the kitchen.
Deliveroo makes videos for 300+ HK restaurants
A social-media campaign spotlighting local eateries employed some clever tech to churn out more than 300 videos in just a few weeks.
CASE STUDY: How Ikea tested the durability of its kitchens
Ikea found consumers have grown to love its kitchen solutions but still had misgivings about product durability.
Durex Hong Kong tries to arouse interest in 'Performan'
HONG KONG - Moving away from its traditional TVC-driven campaigns, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex condom brand has launched a new digital-led campaign that resembles a campaign for a superhero movie.
OMG Malaysia takes to the kitchen for team building
Taking a break from media planning, OMD and PHD Malaysia donned aprons and competed to craft the best three signature dishes late last year. The winners, Team Pirate Depp earned the top title with dishes “Pirate’s Twin Boats on Pinky Sea”, “Pirates Skele-Balls” and “Pirates Bombs”. A cookbook is in the works with proceeds going towards charity.
Ikea launches OOH campaign to promote its Kitchen brand
Ikea has launched an out-of-home campaign promoting its Kitchen brand to change the perception among Chinese consumers that it sells soft furnishings only.
