kitchen

Brand beware: This TikTok trend is threatening food businesses
20 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Brand beware: This TikTok trend is threatening food businesses

Restaurant workers are dishing on what really goes on in the kitchen.

Deliveroo makes videos for 300+ HK restaurants
Aug 31, 2020
Ad Nut

Deliveroo makes videos for 300+ HK restaurants

A social-media campaign spotlighting local eateries employed some clever tech to churn out more than 300 videos in just a few weeks.

CASE STUDY: How Ikea tested the durability of its kitchens
Dec 13, 2013
Racheal Lee

CASE STUDY: How Ikea tested the durability of its kitchens

Ikea found consumers have grown to love its kitchen solutions but still had misgivings about product durability.

Durex Hong Kong tries to arouse interest in 'Performan'
Jul 30, 2013
Benjamin Li

Durex Hong Kong tries to arouse interest in 'Performan'

HONG KONG - Moving away from its traditional TVC-driven campaigns, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex condom brand has launched a new digital-led campaign that resembles a campaign for a superhero movie.

OMG Malaysia takes to the kitchen for team building
Jan 7, 2013
Staff Reporters

OMG Malaysia takes to the kitchen for team building

Taking a break from media planning, OMD and PHD Malaysia donned aprons and competed to craft the best three signature dishes late last year. The winners, Team Pirate Depp earned the top title with dishes “Pirate’s Twin Boats on Pinky Sea”, “Pirates Skele-Balls” and “Pirates Bombs”. A cookbook is in the works with proceeds going towards charity.

Ikea launches OOH campaign to promote its Kitchen brand
Dec 2, 2010
Jin Bo

Ikea launches OOH campaign to promote its Kitchen brand

Ikea has launched an out-of-home campaign promoting its Kitchen brand to change the perception among Chinese consumers that it sells soft furnishings only.

