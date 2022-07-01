Advertising Marketing News
Nikita Mishra
Jul 1, 2022

Behind Spotify's new Southeast Asia campaign

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign talks to Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify’s head of marketing, on the streamer's latest regional campaign for Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.

A still from Spotify's 'Magic of Music' campaign
A still from Spotify's 'Magic of Music' campaign

Spotify has kicked off its brand-new ‘Magic of Music’ campaign in Southeast Asia–its biggest and most ambitious regional campaign to date which will run across social, television, OOH and digital from July 1.

Developed in collaboration with agency partner Juice, the campaign uses intuitive insights from consumer’s daily lives to spotlight how music can help turnaround the most mundane, frustrating, and ordinary situations into 'magic'. The campaign features seven films created for Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia revolving around a central theme that the right soundtrack can help navigate tricky situations.

The creatives for each country were produced with local ethos in mind. For example, would-be lovers in Philippines are transformed from a jeepney to a visionary flower-field through music, three friends turn into weeping messes through the power of  'Nont Tanont' (Unniversary) in Thailand, and a crowded bus ride becomes a private-car jam-out with Eva Cecilia and her sensational songs.

Surprise 'easter egg' moments with local music artists have been weaved in to capitalise on Gen Z and millennial fandom, drive engagement and conversation. For instance, in the video above, hit hip-hop star Shanti Dope makes a cameo as a jeepney driver for Philippines; Nont Tanont and The Toys along with his mother, 90's popstar Nittaya Bunsungnern, appear in the Thailand creative; and  Rizky Febian, Eva Celia and MALIQ & D’Essentials make special appearances in the Indonesia film.

Campaign Asia-Pacific caught up with Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify’s head of marketing, Southeast Asia, on this new campaign. Incidentally, Jeffrey was recently named to Campaign's 2022 Power List

Jan-Paul Jeffrey


Tell us about the significance of these films.

With this campaign we really wanted to bring to life the magical power of music. You can be sitting in a taxi, a park or at home, but music has the ability to change the dull, awkward, boring moments into something bigger, better, bolder.

We took everyday situations, like a jeepney ride in Philippines, or a wedding in Indonesia, to show how music can uplift and elevate the mood in interesting ways. Since we are a youth-focused brand, we have surprise cameos from some amazing local artists—I like to call these 'easter eggs' moments. We've thrown them in to excite the fandom, bring the artist and the community closer and start a conversation. The ultimate goal is to cement Spotify as Asia’s destination for music. 

What insights did you rely on for this campaign?

We took a deep look at the Spotify power and what difference music can make in people’s lives. We coupled that with localised consumer insights, statistics like how many times Fillipinos say ‘love’ in a conversation and what's the top grossing movie genre in the country—it's romance. So we really tried to dial into that. In Thailand, humour is more slapstick, and we picked up on that. And in Indonesia, consumers really want entertainment from any campaign they watch—these microtrends became the foundation of the campaign and we built it up from there.

Some markets in Southeast Asia are still reeling under pandemic-induced restrictions. What were the challenges in making a campaign of this scale?

Yes, so filming was tricky. The complexity is in managing resources in an ever-changing market which is coming in and out of shutdowns. Logistics aside, the biggest challenge for the brand was to collate local marketing insights, and some sort of 'human truth', then to marry that with data and bring to life a creative in interesting, fun, local ways.

We are also passionate about giving local artists a global stage, so that was integral to the campaign. At the end of the day, at Spotify, we’re also the audience, our mission is to enable artists to live off their art and for us to enjoy their art.

What lies ahead for Spotify in the region?

We’ve got lots of exciting plans in the pipeline. We’ve had #SpotifyLyrics which brought to life real-time lyrics that sync into music and enabled people to express themselves with lyrics and develop a deeper understanding of music. Then there's #Wrapped which celebrates the way people listen, and has become an ongoing annual tradition that keeps getting different and better each year.

How does Spotify keep competition at arm’s length?

It all comes down to our purpose-driven marketing. At Spotify we are fans first, and want to celebrate fandom, bring artists and fans closer and more connected; that mission guides our every move. Our focussed, audio-driven approach is really the difference.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify
Marketing
Jun 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify

In a defining year for streaming services in Asia, who prospered and who perished?
Digital
Jul 30, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

In a defining year for streaming services in Asia, ...

Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable to boost podcast measurement capabilities
Digital
Feb 18, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable to boost ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.