PR News
Gideon Spanier
16 hours ago

BCW names Brooke Hovey as global president

Hovey was most recently interim president of North America at WPP’s largest PR agency.

Brooke Hovey
Brooke Hovey

BCW has appointed Brooke Hovey as global president, a newly created role.

Hovey will report to BCW Global CEO Donna Imperato and will work with teams across all regions to support BCW’s core services, including creative, digital and integrated media.

She will also oversee marketing comms, global new business and key client partnership programs. 

“I'm excited to partner with [Imperato] to be the agency the C-suite turns to in every market around the world,” said Hovey. “So when an executive thinks about a tough business challenge or opportunity, they think 'BCW can help us solve this.’”

Most recently, Hovey served as interim president of North America, assuming the role from Chris Foster. In March, BCW hired Mary Corcoran as president of North America, effective May 1.

Hovey also served as global chief growth officer at BCW, leading the global business development team, the global key client partner community and worked with Imperato to help set overall agency strategy. 

Her replacement has not yet been named for the global chief growth officer role.

“[Hovey] is a rock star, and she continues to be a key contributor to BCW’s growth,” said Imperato. “Her achievements over the past decade – including the growth of our digital expertise, running markets and regions and operationalizing key strategic initiatives – prove that she has the experience and expertise to take on the valuable role of global president.”

As a veteran of BCW Group, and, before that, Cohn & Wolfe, having served in multiple roles within the organization for nearly 20 years, Hovey has also worked as a chief client officer; EVP of global strategy and development; and an SVP and managing director of digital. 

Cohn & Wolfe merged with its WPP sibling Burson-Marsteller in February 2018 to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe, which subsequently rebranded as BCW.

In 2021, Hovey was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Femme, rebranded in 2022 as Women of Distinction.

Editor's note: This story was updated on April 27 with comment from Hovey.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

5 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

7 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

8 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

9 Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Ogilvy promotes Devika Bulchandani to global president
Advertising
Jan 26, 2022
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Devika Bulchandani to global president

40 Under 40 2021: Cindy Lim, BCW
PR
Nov 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Cindy Lim, BCW

BCW merges with Ogilvy and H+K in Japan
PR
Dec 16, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

BCW merges with Ogilvy and H+K in Japan

MSL, BCW and LLYC among winners as ad agencies dominate PR Lions
Marketing
Jun 23, 2021
Arvind Hickman

MSL, BCW and LLYC among winners as ad agencies ...

Just Published

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO
Media
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

The former Mindshare APAC MD will head up a fresh OMD regional leadership team with David McCallen as CSO and Matthew Ho as CCO.

Ogilvy China sees leadership changes as Melinda Po departs
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy China sees leadership changes as Melinda Po ...

The China team announces a series of top-level appointments and promotions with Yong Yuan leading the region's advertising business.

Move and win roundup: Week of April 25, 2022
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of April 25, 2022

Initiative, InMobi, Livewire, Virtue, The Society of Publishers in Asia, FT Consulting, Nucleus PR, Plus, senior appointments at Ogilvy China, TBWA India, Shutterstock, Publicis China, Uniplan, and more.

Publicis Creative defends agency brands under unified P&L
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Publicis Creative defends agency brands under ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: With the consolidation of its creative agency brands under the leadership of Natalie Lam, this supergroup is unlike any other in the industry.