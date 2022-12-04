Advertising Digital Marketing News
Avian WE Group CEO Nitin Mantri inducted into ICCO Hall of Fame 2022

Mantri was the first ICCO president from Asia.

Nitin Mantri, chief executive officer, Avian WE, has been inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame.
 
According to a note from ICCO, Mantri's induction is based on his PR insights, accomplishments, contributions to the advancement of PR, and leadership. 
 
Mantri was given the honour, along with international communications expert, civic activist, and co-founder of the Ukraine Crisis Media Center, Nataliya Popovych, at the ICCO Global Awards in London on 1 December.
 
The ICCO Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to recognise people who have made exceptional progress in the internationalisation of the public relations industry.
 
Mantri said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to have joined this venerable group of achievers. I would like to thank ICCO for their support and generosity from the very beginning. This recognition gives me new impetus to promote purposeful, ethical, and inclusive communications around the world and foster hope, compassion and understanding in an increasingly polarised and complex world.”
 
Grzegorz Szczepański, president, ICCO, and CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Poland, said, “The ICCO Hall of Fame is reserved for the most outstanding ambassadors of our profession, those who lead, who inspire and who make an impact. Our two new inductees for 2022 do all of those things and more. I thank Nitin Mantri for his tenure as ICCO president, his work on countless new projects and initiatives drives our organisation and industry forward. And I thank Nataliya for her unbelievable work bringing communicators together in the efforts to save lives in the war in Ukraine. Both of these professionals deserve to be recognised alongside the best of our industry.”
