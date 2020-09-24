Advertising Marketing News
Elaine Underwood
1 day ago

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend in 2020 due to pandemic

Zenith predicts a rebound in automotive ad spending in 2021 and 2022, growing 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively.

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend in 2020 due to pandemic

Advertising spend by global automotive brands will fall by 21% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Zenith’s automotive advertising expenditure forecast, released Wednesday.

Zenith predicts the global ad market will decline by 9% overall this year.

“This year, the coronavirus had massive effects on consumer behavior,” said Jonathan Barnard, Zenith’s global head of forecasting. “The fact is, consumers have new demands and new concerns.”

The automotive industry traditionally unveils new models in October, making this time of year big for advertising. Some auto brands have put out new campaigns, such as Kia’s K5 launch during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast on Sunday that featured dramatic, stunt-driving spots by David & Goliath. 

U.S. auto brands still spend the majority of their media budgets on linear TV, lagging other categories in the tilt toward digital. Global auto brands directed 42% of their budgets to digital channels in 2019, compared to the average brand, which allocated 49% of its spend to digital. In the United States, automakers spend 47% of their budgets on television and 31% on digital, Zenith found.

Auto brands will not only need to figure out how to connect with their consumers on digital channels, but do so with a message that resonates with the current reality.

“Consumers that may not have bought cars before may be in the market for the first time because they’re worried about the safety of public transport,” Barnard said. “How do you effectively communicate with these consumers, so they are more likely to trust your brand?”

Zenith predicts a rebound in automotive ad spending in 2021 and 2022, growing 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively. It will be a long haul to full recovery, though, as automotive ad spend will still be 2.8% lower than it was in 2019, according to Zenith’s projections.

The next report from Zenith will analyze ad spending in the media and entertainment verticals, which are grappling with the impact of lost summer blockbuster campaigns while aggressively pivoting to streaming.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 opens for entries

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

6 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

7 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

9 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account

10 M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism

Related Articles

Digital now more than half of global adspend
Advertising
Jul 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Digital now more than half of global adspend

Global adspend to rise by 4% in 2020
Advertising
Dec 9, 2019
Ben Bold

Global adspend to rise by 4% in 2020

Zenith global adspend prediction jumps from 4.0% to 4.7%
Advertising
Mar 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Zenith global adspend prediction jumps from 4.0% to ...

Adspend forecast for China improves significantly: Zenith
Advertising
Mar 26, 2018
Emily Tan

Adspend forecast for China improves significantly: ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for cultivating talent
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for ...

How do leaders create effective teams? Dentsu Aegis Network Greater North chief Cheuk Chiang explains how to foster better talent by applying leadership principles, tips and learnings from past mistakes. Watch his video and test your knowledge with a quiz.

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
Advertising
20 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see

INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.

Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for global Yoga campaign
Advertising
21 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for ...

Consumer electronics brand embraces functionality over bells and whistles as it seeks to stand out in competitive market in a campaign by SuperHeroes.

How remote pitching is showing up the agency showmen
Advertising
23 hours ago
Darren Woolley

How remote pitching is showing up the agency showmen

With the pandemic stalling the traditional pitch process and the rise of the remote or virtual pitch, what is known is showmanship is no longer winning the day.