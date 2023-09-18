Asia tops list of business challenges for global comms professionals: survey

-
Over a third (35%) of communicators listed their respective regions as presenting the most challenges for doing business. However, when their regions were removed, Asia ranked the most challenging (16%) and the Middle East (13%).
The fact that legal systems, governance, business etiquette, culture, and on-ground challenges vary widely between countries in Asia plays no small part in this. That wide variance is not surprising, given Asia includes 60% of the world’s population.
- APAC's top challenges are “Budget” (22%) “Stakeholder engagement” (20%), followed by “Language barriers” (16%).
- “Stakeholder engagement” was cited as a challenge by APAC respondents more than twice as often as those in the Americas or EMEA. While Americas (21%) and EMEA (20%) listed “Too Few People To Do The Work” in their top two issues, it was reported as an issue for only 13% of APAC organisations.
- APAC is the region where organisations are markedly more likely to rely on third-party providers. Almost 60% of APAC organisations use a network, like IPREX, compared with one-third of those headquartered in EMEA and The Americas.
- APAC (58%) is more likely to undertake lead generation strategy at headquarters when compared with EMEA (44%) and the Americas (46%), but more likely to undertake their public affairs/government relations work at the local level (56%) than the Americas (42%) and EMEA (38%).
- 93% of organisations headquartered in APAC launched a communication program to familiarise the local population with their organisations when expanding into a new international market - this dropped to 67% for the Americas and 64% for EMEA.
- APAC (58%) is twice as likely as its American counterparts (31%) and almost three times as likely as those in EMEA (22%) to use social media for cascading messages throughout their organisations.
- APAC is 4X more likely than American (7%) organisations and 2X more likely than EMEA (13%) organisations to use WhatsApp for internal cascading messages.
- APAC is an optimistic region, with two-thirds (62%) of respondents believing that communicating across borders will become less difficult in the coming years.
- APAC leads the way in running global DEI programs. In fact, over two-thirds of APAC organisations (64%) have a global DEIB program that is consistent across the company, compared with about half of American organisations (48%) and around a third of EMEA organisations (35%).
- 46% of organisation’s reported that "leadership does not respect marketing and communication as a discipline". Larger organisations were more likely to report they were improving on the issue. Overall, the smaller organisations, and medium to a lesser degree, were less optimistic about improving upon this issue.
- 61% of global organisations report communication assets, such as content or graphics on the same subject, are not being shared across countries, causing double work and missed opportunities.
- 53% said they are not “ensuring message and brand consistency from country to country.” However, of those who identified it as an issue, 64% said they were improving on it.
