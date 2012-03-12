iprex

Asia tops list of business challenges for global comms professionals: survey
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Survey by IPREX of nearly 500 communicators from 28 countries finds budget is the top challenge globally, with stakeholder engagement and language barriers key issues for Asia.

PR in strong position to share in digital pie: IPREX president
Mar 12, 2012
Emily Tan

Public relations has evolved beyond pure media relations and is fast converging with the advertising industry – particularly within the digital space. The challenge for agencies: Finding the courage and talent to adapt swiftly enough, according to Kathy Tunheim, global president of IPREX, a global network that represents 72 independent PR agencies in 107 markets.

Iprex names new Asia-Pacific president
Nov 24, 2009
Anita Davis

ASIA-PACIFIC - Peter Wilkinson, CEO of Australian-based corporate affairs agency Wilkinson PR, has been named Asia-Pacific president of global public relations network Iprex, dislodging long-time president David Ketchum (pictured).

Iprex network partners with Rantau PR
Aug 24, 2009
Anita Davis

KUALA LUMPUR - Global public relations network Iprex has bolstered its presence in the region by partnering with Malaysian PR agency Rantau, marking its first collaboration with an agency in the market.

