With an abundance of nonprofit organisations, from women's rights in China, to clean air in Cambodia, Asia's ad agencies have the opportunity to create some of the most socially meaningful advertising and marketing campaigns worldwide.
SEOUL - The US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) has appointed Weber Shandwick as its PR agency-of-record, charged with promoting the organisation's marketing activities in Korea and improving its image in the country.
SHANGHAI - Vice-president and digital director of Starcom MediaVest Group in the US, Jonathan Hsia, has been tapped to take on the role of GM of Starcom IP China following the departure of Tim Haynes (pictured) earlier this month.