Anita Davis

Pro bono campaigns offer fulfilling work for agencies, but should they work for free?
Advertising
Jun 15, 2010
With an abundance of nonprofit organisations, from women's rights in China, to clean air in Cambodia, Asia's ad agencies have the opportunity to create some of the most socially meaningful advertising and marketing campaigns worldwide.

China still reveres celebrity endorsers
Marketing
Jun 7, 2010
Find the best match for your brand, and the aspirational consumer will reward you.

SapientNitro added to Unilever's digital roster in China
Digital
May 25, 2010
SHANGHAI - SapientNitro has been added to Unilever's digital agency roster in China, charged with managing the digital aspects of Knorr's KCP chicken powder across China.

Weber Shandwick wins US Meat Export Federation in Korea
PR
May 25, 2010
SEOUL - The US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) has appointed Weber Shandwick as its PR agency-of-record, charged with promoting the organisation's marketing activities in Korea and improving its image in the country.

Starcom US's Jonathan Hsia tapped to be China GM
Digital
May 24, 2010
SHANGHAI - Vice-president and digital director of Starcom MediaVest Group in the US, Jonathan Hsia, has been tapped to take on the role of GM of Starcom IP China following the departure of Tim Haynes (pictured) earlier this month.

Former GroupM exec Matt Eaton joins Naked Japan
Marketing
May 24, 2010
TOKYO - Former head of Mindshare and MEC in Japan, Matt Eaton (pictured), has resurfaced at Naked Communications as the agency's business director.

