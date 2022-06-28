Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Lisa Ronson, Coles

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Lisa Ronson

Chief marketing officer

Coles Group

Australia

A Power List member since 2018, Lisa Ronson continues to play a driving role in transforming Coles, one of Australia's leading retailers, into a supermarket fit for the digital era.

Building on Coles' partnership with Adobe that began in 2014, the partnership recently expanded to leverage Adobe Experience Cloud and its Real-Time Customer Data Platform (RT-CDP) to create more personalised experiences for all the retailer's customers, part of what Ronson says is to create better customer experiences from an omni-channel perspective.

In the last year, Ronson has also propelled Coles' sustainability strategy, with a campaign launching last summer centred around the two pillars of ‘Together to Zero’ and ‘Better Together’ that aim to position Coles as “Australia’s most sustainable supermarket and trusted retailer”. Coles has already committed to no longer featuring single-use plastic tableware or plastic collectible toys.

Last year, Ronson became a patron of the Australian Marketing Institute based on her active membership. She also participates as a mentor in the AMI, Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA), and The Marketing Academy mentoring programmes for up-and-coming marketers. Ronson is a board member of Coles’ loyalty programme Flybuys and the AANA.

Ronson joined Coles in 2019 from Tourism Australia, where she led a number of award-winning marketing campaigns for the brand. She has an impressive CV of senior marketing positions at companies including Westpac, David Jones, Telstra, Visa, and Carlton & United Breweries.