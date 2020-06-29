coles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lisa Ronson, Coles Group
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lisa Ronson, Coles Group

Former Tourism Australia marketer Lisa Ronson has injected fresh vigour into Australia’s supermarket category.

Bag backflip: Coles inexplicably fails to implement its own plastic policy
Aug 1, 2018
Matthew Miller

Bag backflip: Coles inexplicably fails to implement its own plastic policy

The Australian grocer caves in to a minority that was apparently having difficulty with the "transition" to reusable bags.

Australia's top 100 brands for 2018
Jun 11, 2018
Olivia Parker

Australia's top 100 brands for 2018

Amazon landed in Australia last year in a climate of shattered consumer trust. Which brands have been the most—and least—successful at keeping Australians' custom?

Australia's top local brands
Jun 11, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Australia's top local brands

In-country experts weigh in on the popularity of brand behemoths Woolworths, Coles and Qantas, and assess whether challenger brands like Aldi are encroaching on their bright futures.

Feeding digital addiction
Jun 15, 2015
Sarah Stringer

Feeding digital addiction

Top brands in Australia deliver to daily needs. They are top of mind for Aussies, argues Carat Australia’s Sarah Stringer, because their products are most often right in front of consumers.

CASE STUDY: Coles partners with MasterChef to gain awareness in Australia
Sep 2, 2010
Jane Leung

CASE STUDY: Coles partners with MasterChef to gain awareness in Australia

Australian supermarket chain Coles has partnered with hit reality TV series MasterChef to offer customers easy and delicious recipe ideas.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia