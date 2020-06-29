coles
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lisa Ronson, Coles Group
Former Tourism Australia marketer Lisa Ronson has injected fresh vigour into Australia’s supermarket category.
Bag backflip: Coles inexplicably fails to implement its own plastic policy
The Australian grocer caves in to a minority that was apparently having difficulty with the "transition" to reusable bags.
Australia's top 100 brands for 2018
Amazon landed in Australia last year in a climate of shattered consumer trust. Which brands have been the most—and least—successful at keeping Australians' custom?
Australia's top local brands
In-country experts weigh in on the popularity of brand behemoths Woolworths, Coles and Qantas, and assess whether challenger brands like Aldi are encroaching on their bright futures.
Feeding digital addiction
Top brands in Australia deliver to daily needs. They are top of mind for Aussies, argues Carat Australia’s Sarah Stringer, because their products are most often right in front of consumers.
CASE STUDY: Coles partners with MasterChef to gain awareness in Australia
Australian supermarket chain Coles has partnered with hit reality TV series MasterChef to offer customers easy and delicious recipe ideas.
